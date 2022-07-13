ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Golden Retriever Puppy Cuddles Up to Kitten Best Friend in Adorable Video

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Its like a real life Pixar movie," said one viewer of a TikTok video of Boris the kitten and Gregg the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

❤️ Skylar
4d ago

AWW Best Friends are the best!! That's a lot of cuteness going on...❤️🐾

Reply
6
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retrievers#Puppies#Cat#Viral Video#Dog#Kitten Best Friend#Tiktok#The American Kennel Club#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Pixar
buzznicked.com

Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
In Touch Weekly

The Family Chantel’s Nicole Jimeno Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before and After Photos

Making changes! The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno is all about cosmetic improvements. While Pedro Jimeno’s little sister is currently detailing her road to the Miss Universe Dominican Republic pageant, she’s been open about her experiences going under the knife. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Nicole Jimeno’s plastic surgery transformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Parrot's Hysterical Noises Have People Crying With Laughter

When you work with animals, we're sure you see some pretty weird things. But sometimes the animals really do make you laugh with their antics. Just like two employees did at Petland Norwin in Norwin, Pennsylvania. The two couldn't stop cracking up over the noises that a parrot at their location was making. The chatty bird named Paco got them so riled up that they could barely focus on their work!
ANIMALS
pumpkin.care

Does My Dog Love Me? 8 Ways They Tell You

There’s nothing better than getting home after a long day and being greeted by your dog. As your heart bursts with love for your tail-wagging best friend, you might be wondering if your dog feels the same. The answer is a resounding yes! You are the center of your...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy