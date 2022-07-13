ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

‘I’m not walking away’: Daniel Ricciardo vows to fight at McLaren despite F1 struggles

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scA5h_0ge3KecJ00

Daniel Ricciardo says he will not walk away from McLaren despite question marks over his future with the British team.

Ricciardo, an eight-time grand prix winner, has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2023.

But American driver Colton Herta, 22, completed a two-day test for McLaren at Portimao this week, while the British team have also announced IndyCar champion Alex Palou, 25, will be added to their squad of drivers next year.

However, Ricciardo, 33, who addressed McLaren’s staff at their Woking factory on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram: “There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula One, but I want you to hear it from me.

“I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn’t always been easy, but who wants easy?

“I’m working my a** off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs.

“I still want this more than ever. See you (at the next race) in Le Castellet.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said earlier this season that Ricciardo, a former Red Bull and Renault driver, has not met his expectations since his arrival at the team last year.

Britain’s Lando Norris has out-qualified Ricciardo at nine of the 11 races in 2022, and has scored 47 points more than his Australian team-mate.

In an interview with the PA news agency last month, Ricciardo said: “I would be more surprised if I was coming, say 13th, and everyone is like, ‘Dan’s killing it this year’.

“I know the team cares about me and therefore there is an expectation as to where I can perform and where my ability lies, so with Zak’s comment, I am well aware of how I am doing and I take it as a roundabout way of a compliment because he also believes I can be doing better.

“I am my biggest critic and I don’t take that stuff to heart. A bit of pressure is good. It is not something I take personally or negatively.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Patrick Vieira admits Crystal Palace are disadvantaged by missing players in pre-season

Patrick Vieira admits it is “not ideal” to be preparing for the new season without so many key players but Crystal Palace’s manager is trying to take the positives from his absentee-hit squad’s trip to Australia.The Eagles enjoyed a promising first season under the France great and opened their pre-season tour with a 2-0 defeat to Premier League giants Liverpool in Singapore.Palace were without many star names for that friendly, just as they will be for Tuesday’s exhibition clash against Manchester United in front of more than 75,000 fans at the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground.Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guehi and Eberechi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Jos Buttler ready to learn on the job after India series defeat

Jos Buttler admitted he will need time to grow into his role as England cricket captain after his side slipped to another series defeat against India cricket.When Eoin Morgan stepped down from England duty last month, Buttler was the logical successor, but he has started his white-ball reign with 2-1 losses in both the Twenty20 and one-day series.However, Buttler accepted he is a relative novice as skipper, so in the weeks and months ahead he will be relying on guidance from head coach Matthew Mott and other experienced players in the dressing room.“I feel like a really experienced cricketer, but...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

748K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy