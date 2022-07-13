ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

Minnesota Police Department Reminds Citizens It's Illegal To 'Laser' Planes

By Paul Shea
 4 days ago
Remember laser pointers? They were just about everywhere at one point, and you always heard horror stories of someone taking one to the eye (dangerous by the way), or at sporting events, they were 'drawing' on the athletes or court. One Minnesota Police Department reminds its citizens that shining lasers at...

Passenger killed in southern Minn. crash when motorcyclist swerves to miss deer

HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Scam Costs Rochester Woman $33,000

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 75-year-old Rochester woman fell victim to a scam and is out $33,000. The Rochester Police Department said the woman was using her computer around 9:00 a.m. on July 8th when it suddenly locked up and a pop-up appeared that said to talk to Microsoft Support.
ROCHESTER, MN
Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders dies after being found unresponsive in home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency."My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.
MINNETONKA, MN
Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
Minneapolis police kill Black man having an apparent mental health crisis

Minneapolis Police officers once again shot and killed a Black man during an apparent mental health crisis. At around 4:30 am Thursday on the 900 block of 21st Avenue, just north of Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis Police officers Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine fired shots that killed Tekle Alemu Lonse, whose government name is Andrew Tekle Sundberg.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Driver of black car in street racing incident identified

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato police say they’ve identified one driver in a suspected street race last month. On June 4, surveillance photos showed a silver and black car traveling at a high rate of speed downtown. Public safety said they went up Glenwood Avenue and crashed into another...
MANKATO, MN
Third missing dog found days after St. Paul kennel break-in

MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property.  The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog.  Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
911 caller recounts bullets flying through her apartment before fatal police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- When she heard the first loud bang Wednesday evening, Arabella Yarbrough didn't think it was a gunshot. Then, a bullet tore through the kitchen wall of her south Minneapolis apartment. She grabbed her two young sons, ran into the bedroom and called 911. It marked the start of a six-hour standoff in the Seward neighborhood that ended Thursday morning with police snipers fatally shooting 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg. Yarbrough told WCCO-TV that bullets were flying through her apartment as she ran to unlock a metal door to let officers inside.  "I said, 'Please go get my kids,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

Highway 169 is still closed northbound, while only a single lane is open southbound in Jordan following a major crash Saturday morning. The latest update at 11:40 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states that authorities are expected to remain at the scene for the next four hours. According...
JORDAN, MN
Hutchinson PD Investigating Theft on Main Street

Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving a theft report last Friday at a residence on Main Street. Police say an employee from a home repair company reported that at about 11:15am he left his tool bag full of tools and his 4-foot aluminum bi-fold ramps on the boulevard in front of a house on the 600 block of Main St S that he was working on.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Charges: Delta employee recorded man in MSP Airport bathroom stall

A 26-year-old Delta Airlines employee at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is accused of using his cell phone to record a man inside an airport bathroom stall earlier this year. On Monday, prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Jacob Robert Budzinski Block, of Medford, Wisconsin, with one count of interference with...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll soon be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Faribault, MN
