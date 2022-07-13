Boris Johnson insists he is leaving Downing Street with his ‘head held high’

Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that he will leave Downing Street with his “head held high” during his penultimate session of PMQs .

The prime minister announced his resignation as Tory party leader last Thursday but will remain in the post until his predecessor is picked.

“I’m proud to say that we are continuing - and every one of the eight candidates will continue - with the biggest ever programme of infrastructure, skills and technology across this country to level up,” Mr Johnson said.

“I will be leaving soon, with my head held high.”

