Johnson raises prospect of early exit from No 10

By David Hughes
 4 days ago

The Tory leadership race may not go the distance and Boris Johnson’s term in No 10 may end before the expected September conclusion of the contest, the Prime Minister has indicated.

At what might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson suggested his successor could be chosen “by acclamation” rather than requiring the planned vote.

He told MPs he would be leaving office “with my head held high”.

The first round of voting in the leadership contest was taking place on Wednesday afternoon.

Subsequent rounds of voting by MPs will whittle the field of contenders down to a final two, with the membership of the Tory party then deciding on the eventual winner who is due to be named on September 5.

Mr Johnson is expected to face one final session of Prime Minister’s Questions next week, but he raised the prospect that a new leader could be in place before then.

“The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation so it’s possible this will be our last confrontation… it’s possible,” he told Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Johnson defended his record on Brexit, infrastructure projects and supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

“It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, absolutely true,” Mr Johnson said.

“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.

“I will be leaving soon with my head held high.”

Channel 4 to explore rise and fall of Boris Johnson in ‘landmark’ documentary

Channel 4 is making a documentary series about Prime Minister Boris Johnson – uncovering the events that shaped the man, his rise to power and his premiership.The four-part series will piece together rare archive footage alongside interviews with friends and foes with intimate knowledge of Mr Johnson to help reveal his true character.The series of hour-long episodes, which has a working title of Boris, aims to give greater insight into Mr Johnson’s actions, ambition and the events which have shaped modern British politics.Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said: “However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends, he...
Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s Government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet and Government defended their positions during his tenure.Here are the key points raised during the hour-long debate aired on ITV:The five Tory leadership candidates give their closing statements after a fiery debate which saw the MPs clash over tax, foreign policy, climate change and defence spending #ITVDebatehttps://t.co/gXwEeZ16Ei pic.twitter.com/fwY9qTJRQ9— ITV News (@itvnews) July...
Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

It was no shock that state Rep. Ron Hanks and Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters handily lost their recent Republican primaries in Colorado for U.S. Senate and secretary of state.Hanks was outspent 14-to-1 by his rival. Peters, who was vying to become Colorado's top elections official, had been indicted on seven felony charges alleging she helped orchestrate a breach of her voting system's hard drive.But this past week, both candidates formally requested recounts of their primary elections from June 28, suggesting widespread irregularities seen by no one other than their own campaigns and allies.“I have reasons to believe extensive...
Ukraine news: Ukrainians being mistreated in Russian filtration camps, claims UK

Many Ukrainians have reportedly been mistreated in filtration camps set up by Russia, according to the British defence ministry.Its latest assessment of the war estimated more than 2.5m have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine. “Russia continues to face accusations that it is forcibly deporting Ukrainians,” the UK’s defence ministry said.It also said Russian forces were slowly advancing westwards towards the town of Siversk in the Donetsk region.It came after Volodymyr Zelensky called Russia a “terrorist state” after a missile strike in Ukrainian city Vinnytsia killed at least 23 people and injured dozens.“This day once again proved that Russia...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sacked the head of the country's domestic security service and state prosecutor, citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia, as Moscow appeared set to step up military operations. read more.
Tory leadership - live: MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government

MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister.If the government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against it, or at least abstain.Conservative rivals clashed over tax policies in the second live debate on ITV this evening in their bid to be the new prime minister.Rishi Sunak pushed back against Liz Truss after she accused him of raising taxes to the...
MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s Government

MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the Government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister.If the Government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against it, or at least abstain.That however which would appear unlikely given the party is leaderless and in no fit state to fight an election, while the initial wave of anger at Mr Johnson has largely subsided.It may offer the Prime Minister a final chance...
Israel strikes Gaza target in response to rocket fire

The Israeli military attacked what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip early Saturday in response to a pair of rocket attacks overnight. The exchange that took place hours after U.S. President Joe Biden concluded a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. The army said...
One more Tory hopeful to be eliminated in the race for No 10

Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson. The remaining candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate – staged by ITV – on Sunday evening as the battle for a place in the run off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.
Rishi Sunak winner of second Tory leadership debate, snap poll finds

Nearly one in four people believe Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak won the second TV debate on Sunday night, a snap poll has found. Some 24 per cent of the 1,001 people who took part in the Opinium poll thought the former chancellor performed best at the ITV debate, followed by Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.Trade minister Penny Mordaunt came third with 17 per cent, followed by foreign secretary Liz Truss with 15 per cent.Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch performed the worst, according to the poll of viewers, with 12 per cent of votes. However, a ConservativeHome survey of the...
Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

Rishi Sunak engaged in more furious exchanges with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt as the contenders to succeed Boris Johnson faced off in a second televised debate.The former chancellor accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing” economics after she said he was choking off growth by raising taxes to their highest level in 70 years.And after Ms Mordaunt said she would not keep to his rule of only borrowing to invest, he said even former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did not advocate such a fiscal loosening.After she was criticised for a poor performance in the first debate, Ms...
ELECTIONS
Labour accuses Tory contenders of abandoning ‘levelling up’ agenda

Labour is accusing the remaining Tory leadership contenders of having abandoned Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda in the race to promise tax cuts. In a keynote speech in Darlington on Monday, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will say that a Labour government will “meet this moment” and take up the commitment to bring prosperity to left-behind communities.
