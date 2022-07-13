Elderly man dies in south Oak Cliff house fire

An elderly man has died in a house fire that broke out in south Oak Cliff Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews got to the home on Hudspeth Avenue to find the fire had quite a head start.

People on-scene told crews someone may be inside so firefighters forced their way in only to find the man was already dead.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram