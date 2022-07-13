ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly man dies in south Oak Cliff house fire

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

An elderly man has died in a house fire that broke out in south Oak Cliff Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews got to the home on Hudspeth Avenue to find the fire had quite a head start.

People on-scene told crews someone may be inside so firefighters forced their way in only to find the man was already dead.

