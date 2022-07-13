MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights boast portable designs with power for off-grid adventures

Help your child learn basic computer logic gates with the Computer Engineering for Babies educational book. Crafted with 2 buttons and an LED, it teaches NOT, OR, AND, XOR, and a Latch to your little one. Moreover, the book uses light sensors to detect which page is open, so that it can automatically change the operands. Whether you have or are going to have a baby—or you simply know someone who does—this is a great way to teach them computer engineering. Babies love to flip switches and view the result. With this book, they can push buttons to their heart’s content without turning the light in your room on and off! Encourage your child’s natural curiosity and keep them entertained with this book.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO