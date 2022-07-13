ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase is made from renewable plant-based biomass

By Genevieve Healey
 4 days ago
Have a positive impact on the environment with the hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase. Made from vegan leather, it’s a great alternative to leather luggage while offering plenty of durability and softness. It also has a soft raw cotton lining and padding in all the right places. Moreover, the hardgraft...

