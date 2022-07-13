ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why the Fed is taking a hammer to the housing market

By Sylvan Lane
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vbhg8_0ge3CBvg00
A “For Sale by Owner” sign is posted in front of property in Monterey Park, California on April 29, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty… Read More

The Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes are taking a serious toll on the housing market. Home prices and sales have fallen throughout the year as buyers recoil from rising mortgage interest rates — one of the first sectors of the economy affected by Fed rate hikes.

As the Fed boosts its baseline interest rate range, borrowing costs for consumers and businesses rise along the way. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 5.3 percent at the end of last week, according to Freddie Mac, up from 3.1 percent at the start of the year.

While mortgage rates have fallen slightly since peaking in the wake of the Fed’s June rate hike, the sharp increase in interest rates has already taken a hammer to what had been a historically hot housing market.

“The recent decline in affordability has been driven largely by higher mortgage rates. This stands in contrast with last year, when higher home prices were the main driver,” wrote Goldman Sachs economist Vinay Viswanathan in a Friday research note.

Housing prices and sales rose at double-digit rates in 2020 as a result of near-zero Fed interest rates, trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus and months of pandemic-related lockdowns that drove a surge of homebuying.

Sales slowed slightly in 2021 under the weight of higher prices, but a severe shortage of homes and the Fed’s refusal to raise interest rates helped keep prices high and borrowing costs low for buyers who could keep up with the market.

The Fed is now moving the market in the opposite direction by making it more expensive to buy homes already inflated by years of rapid price increases.

“Housing is an interest rate sensitive sector. As mortgage rates rose over the past couple of months, we saw buyers pull back in response to the higher housing costs,” wrote Ali Wolf, chief economist for housing data firm Zonda, in a Friday email.

“Many pundits emphasize home price levels, but ultimately, people buy homes based on the monthly payment. Rising home prices combined with higher mortgage rates are driving up the monthly mortgage payment, which is impacting housing affordability,” she wrote.

Wolf said 11 percent of U.S. homebuilders slashed their prices in June from May, according to Zonda data, to help keep up sales. Home sale cancellations also jumped to 14.9 percent in June, according to brokerage firm Redfin, the highest rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slowing the housing market is a tough break for potential sellers, who had hoped to cash in on the steep climb in prices over the past two years. Housing prices are also not included in the inflation rate, so a decline in sale prices will not have a direct impact on the federal government’s price growth data.

Even so, the drop-off can play a key role in the Fed’s fight against inflation.

As home sales decline, so will the spending on the listing and transaction costs, moving services, furniture, repairs, renovations that come along with buying or selling a house.

Lower home prices may also ease pressure on inflation through what economists call “wealth effects.”

Americans with ample income may not be affected by rising interest rates on credit cards, which increase in lockstep with the Fed’s baseline interest rate. But the Fed’s rate hikes will also reduce their wealth — and perhaps spending — by shrinking the value of their homes, stocks and other financial assets.

American homeowners expect the price of their houses to fall by a median of 5.8 percent over the next year, according to the Federal Reserve of New York’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations, a figure that’s down from 4.4 percent in May. The monthly drop was the second largest in the history of the survey, and the expected price decline is the worst since February 2021.

Rising concerns about a recession have also prompted some potential buyers to wait until economic storm clouds pass, Wolf said, while others have been priced out by rising mortgage rates.

“The higher cost of homeownership is pricing some potential buyers out of the market but is also changing the math in the rent-versus-own discussion,” she explained. “Many prospective buyers are choosing to sit on the sidelines to wait and see how both the economy and housing market progress before making the decision to purchase.”

A steady decline in home prices could help bring down inflation while also making houses more affordable. The U.S. suffered from an affordable housing shortage long before COVID-19 struck, and the pandemic only exacerbated the lack of homes within reach of many first-time buyers.

Fewer buyers means less competition for homes on the market, which could make homes slightly more affordable as the market corrects. But a longer-term lack of construction may leave homebuyers with little relief when the market turns around again.

“The U.S. housing market is undersupplied long-term when looking at population figures, but the market can bounce from undersupplied to oversupplied cyclically. If demand slows enough, builders may find themselves with more homes than buyers that are willing to buy them,” Wolf said. “Builders won’t want to bring more homes to the market if they aren’t sure they will sell them.”

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Officials looking for missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl and are asking for the public’s help. Lansing police say Katalina Green is missing from the 1100 block of N. High St. She is a white female, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds. She has shoulder...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Affordable Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Affordability#Housing Sales#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Freddie Mac#Goldman Sachs
WLNS

Infamous drug lord captured in Mexico

Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, Mexico's navy said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WLNS

5 catalytic converters & drugs found during stop in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
WLNS

Body found in Lake MI at South Haven Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After hours of searching, dive teams have found the body of a man who drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven. Shortly after 1 p.m., a body was found off the end of the piers by the Allegan and Van Buren Dive Teams, as well as South Haven Area Emergency Services. The search is considered complete. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim, according to South Haven Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WLNS

Man who fired shots at Charlotte police sentenced to 50+ years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

Author sought for questioning in 1996 murder case

(NewsNation) — A film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a 2018 novel by Delia Owens, hit theaters on July 15, 2022 — and it’s putting the author back in the spotlight. Because just like the main character of the novel, Owens reportedly has the attention of prosecutors looking to solve a murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Crews battle house fire in Mason

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple crews are battled a house fire on the 800 block of W. Columbia St. in Mason. 6 News is on the scene and the fire now seems to be under control, but for a while smoke could be seen coming from the home and roads in the area were also blocked off.
MASON, MI
WLNS

Secret Service deleted text messages ahead of Jan. 6 riot, says IG

(The Hill) – The inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified lawmakers that the U.S. Secret Service had deleted text messages on Jan. 5, 2021 and on the day of the Capitol riot itself after they had been formally requested by investigators. DHS Inspector General Joseph...
ADVOCACY
WLNS

Michigan State Police investigating west MI plane crash

SHELBY TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash that left at least two people dead. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night near 102nd Ave. in Shelby Township in Oceana County. There appear to be no survivors, the MSP said on social media, however the wreckage […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan man wins $6M, largest ever instant games prize

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man will go down in history after playing the Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, winning $6 million. The prize is the largest ever offered on an instant game in the state. “It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy