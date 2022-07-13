ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Being hangry is real’: Study links hunger and irritability

By Cassie Buchman
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgkDz_0ge391Fp00
(Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Being “hangry” isn’t just in your head: A new report suggests there is a connection between people’s levels of irritability and their hunger.

“The colloquial term “hangry” refers to the notion that people become angry when hungry, but very little research has directly determined the extent to which the relationship between hunger and negative emotions is robust,” the study’s authors said. But after studying 64 participants from Central Europe, who reported their hunger, anger, irritability, pleasure and arousal levels five times a day, researchers found that greater levels of self-reported hunger were associated with greater feelings of anger and irritability, and with lower pleasure.

Even after accounting for people’s gender, age, body mass index and dietary behaviors, these findings remained significant, researchers said.

In other words, as the study said, “being hangry is real.”

The word was even added to the Oxford English Dictionary in January 2018. Katherine Connor Martin, then the head of U.S. dictionaries at Oxford, wrote in a blog post that “hangry” is a blend of hungry and angry, used to mean “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.” It’s really only been in the 21st century that the word hangry has been used colloquially, Martin, now the head of product for Oxford Languages, said.

“However, the earliest known evidence for the word dates from 1956, in an unusual article in the psychoanalytic journal American Imago that describes various kinds of deliberate and accidental wordplay,” she said.

One of the researchers in the recent report, Viren Swami, a social psychology professor at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K., told USA Today that theirs is one of the first studies to examine the relationship between hunger and anger.

“While we acknowledge that hunger is complex, involving physiological, interoceptive, and environmental inputs, self-reported or subjective ratings are reliable and valid indicators of the experience of hunger,” the study’s authors said.

Before the study, which was published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday, it had been assumed that hunger evokes negative emotions, but that evidence had been “somewhat equivocal.”

Other studies have, however, shown that in non-human species, food deprivation increases people’s motivation to engage in escalated and persistent aggression to get something to eat.

“We show, for the first time in a non-laboratory, real-world setting, that feeling hungry is associated with greater anger, irritability and lower levels of pleasure,” Swami said in USA Today.

The study doesn’t include ways to mitigate against negative hunger-induced emotions, but authors noted that existing research suggests that being able to label an emotion can help individuals regulate them.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Big Cat shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the shooting on N. Lumpkin Road that left one man injured this past Monday. The Robbery and Assault Unit’s investigation determined that Johnathan Andrew Washington, 35, is a suspect in the shooting that occurred at Big Cat gas station at 1:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Irritability#Social Psychology#Emotion#Plos One#Oxford English
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WRBL News 3

Alabama man struck, killed by lightning

BREWTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was killed after authorities say he was struck by lightning over the course of the weekend. According to AL.com, Gregg Shipp died on Saturday, July 9, after he was hit by a lightning bolt. The thunderstorm developed as Shipp was floating down Burnt Corn Creek near O’Bannon Park with a group of four adults and a child.
BREWTON, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Thursday claimed the life of an Alabama woman. Monae A. Campbell, 21, was fatally injured after a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by LaDonte T. Bowens, 25, of Midway, Alabama, hit a ditch and then overturned before striking a tree.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
WRBL News 3

Juarez again to require face masks due to COVID-19 spike

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Faced with a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state of Chihuahua is again mandating the use of face masks. The state Health Council on Thursday voted to require the use of masks both indoors and outside, and to reduce occupancy in at least some businesses by 80 percent. The mandate is to go into effect next Monday; details of the restrictions were to be outlined on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRBL News 3

One dead, one injured in Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) -The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a double shooting in which one person has died. According to officials with the Eufaula Police Department, the incident happened Saturday night. Police have identified the victim in the deadly shooting as Quantavious Howard, 18, of Eufaula. Police were called out Medical Center Barbour at around 11:30 […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission hears from public on proposed regulations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission received feedback on their proposed rules and regulations for the state’s newest incoming industry.  Last year, the Alabama Legislature approved marijuana for medical use. But some security regulations proposed for growers — like having security guards and three-inch steel doors — didn’t go over so […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy