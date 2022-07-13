ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Slight, Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms for Most of Alabama Today

By Mary K
 4 days ago
Regardless of the development of the tropical disturbance near the Gulf Coast, there is the possibility of heavy rainfall. The National Hurricane Center has predicted that the “formation chance through the 48 hours is low and near 0 percent. Formation chance through 5 days is low and near 0...

Tropical Storm Likely to Bring Storms, Flooding Across Alabama

A tropical storm forming in the Gulf Coast is projected to bring rainfall across Alabama, with the potential of flooding in areas across the state beginning Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said "a frontal boundary will move through the area Wednesday afternoon through the overnight hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible along this front, with heavy rainfall anticipated."
Does Alabama Have Any Sundown Towns?

Let me start off by saying, It's an absolute disgrace that places like this still exist. You'd think we've become better overall with how we treat people. While scrolling on Instagram, I came across a video that talked about something I've been hearing about for a few months now. It's placed in the United States that operates in a way that's not just outdated, but inhumane.
5 Desserts That Are Totally Alabama

Alabama has always had a very special place in my heart. I lived in Alabama in the Shelby County area from 1999 until 2013. I returned to the beautiful state, now living in Tuscaloosa since the summer of 2019. Certain desserts describe Alabama to the fullest. I mean, you can...
Heroic Alabama 9-Year Old Saves Sister From Kidnapping

I have always preached to my kids that they should value the relationship with siblings. Foster it and take care of one of the only relationships that will always be around even when a spouse runs out on you. These Alabama siblings will be close forever, I am willing to...
Black Excellence: Highlighting Dr. Liza Nicholson

It doesn't have to be Black History Month for us to recognize great individuals in Alabama. Dr. Liza Nicholson is simply Black Excellence. Liza is the Founder and Creator of All Rize, a not-for-profit and digital platform for promoting positive news and experiences through empowering resources on health, travel, and education. The platform allows for motivating articles and stories from the community that highlights positive resources that inspire and uplift. All Rize will also be providing scholarships in 2022 to first-generation college students who reside in the state of Alabama. Liza is also one of the founding board of directors and youth mentor for the Younger Women's Task Force of Tuscaloosa, a not-for-profit affiliate organization focused on empowering women and girls, advocating for social justice, and promoting gender equality.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty in California Gun Case

UPDATE (July 15):. NBA YoungBoy's attorney, Andre Belanger, has confirmed the rapper was acquitted in court today. He released the following statement to XXL:. "[NBA YoungBoy] was acquitted and walked out the courtroom saying he was never guilty of this. I am grateful we could challenge what little evidence they had before 12 people. This verdict shows the power of a jury and the ability to check government power."
