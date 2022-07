Gerwyn Price has yet to win the World Matchplay in Blackpool, but the world No 2 is determined to add the Phil Taylor Trophy to his collection. The Welshman is now a perennial winner on the PDC circuit with three Grand Slam of Darts titles in four years, along with the World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts, while he was crowned world champion for the first time in January 2021.

