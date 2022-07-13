ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mystery man identified in alleged Mesa County election breach

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

For months, one of the key questions surrounding the alleged election systems breach in Mesa County centered on the identity of a man who allegedly assisted with the copying of election software last year.

That man has finally been identified as Conan James Hayes of California, according to an arrest affidavit for the county's former elections manager.

It's a name familiar to folks who follow claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The Arizona Mirror reported last year that Hayes was tied to those claims in Michigan and Arizona.

Hayes, a surfer and former clothing company owner, was listed in court filings in Michigan as an expert on “application security, systems, process, generally accepted programming practices, standards of care, as it relates to application development of sensitive systems.”

Hayes' identity came out in an arrest affidavit for former Mesa County Elections Manager Sandra Brown, according to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel . She was arrested on Monday on felony charges of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant.

The affidavit said Hayes had been in Mesa County during the May 2021 trusted build, with hotel reservations purchased by Sheronna Bishop, formerly the 2020 campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt. Hayes' location was also verified by cell phone records, according to the affidavit.

"Hayes allegedly flew out of Grand Junction Regional Airport on May 26, 2021, and the following day county records show that Peters and Brown shipped a package, at county expense, to Hayes' address in Agoura Hills, California," the affidavit said. "The contents of that package are unknown."

Hayes also was identified in the Arizona story as having accepted documents tied to the Mesa County incident and handing them over to Ron Watkins, an Arizona congressional candidate and the purported architect of the QAnon. He appeared at the August 2021 cyber-symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, in which Peters also appeared. Watkins has denied any involvement in QAnon, telling CBS News last year, "I am not Q. I never have been Q. I've never written a Q post. I've never collaborated with the people that have written a Q post. So, no, I was not involved in that."

Peters had claimed a "Gerald Wood" was the man who, using an county employee ID, entered a secured room where a "trusted build" was to take place last year and helped make copies of the county's election system.

Among the indictments handed down to Peters and Deputy Clerk Brenda Knisley by a Mesa County grand jury is identity theft on Wood, who had allegedly given the employee ID badge back to Knisley before the trusted build took place and never worked for the Mesa County Clerk's office.

Peters did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was fired from Mesa County last November over the incident.

Comments / 1

Related
KJCT8

UPDATE: Motion filed to remove Tina Peters’ arrest warrant

UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. | MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters has submitted a motion to revoke the warrant out for her arrest, and is requesting a hearing via a platform called WebEx. The motion argues that Peters’ arrest warrant should be revoked due to...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
California State
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Mesa, CO
State
Arizona State
County
Mesa County, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tina Peters moves to quash arrest warrant

Tina Peters, the embattled Clerk and Recorder for Mesa County, has filed a motion in Mesa County Court to quash the arrest warrant issued for her Thursday morning. Attorney Harvey Steinberg of Denver filed the motion on Peters' behalf just before 1 p.m. Thursday. In the motion, Steinberg said Peters...
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Wood
Person
Sandra Brown
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
coloradopolitics.com

Tina Peters seeks recount of June 28 Secretary of State primary

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters is seeking to challenge the results of the June 28 primary for the Republican nod for Secretary of State. Peters signed a notarized letter seeking a recount on July 12, according to information from the Mesa County District Attorney's office. That letter was received by the Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office Thursday morning.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

KJCT MONKEY POX MESA COUNTY

ONE OF THE MORE UNIQUE THINGS TO SEE AT THE MESA COUNTY FAIR IS THE COOL ZOO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION. THE SECOND DAY OF THE MESA COUNTY FAIR KICKED OFF TODAY.... Western Colorado is known for its many hiking trails. However, when you head out on the trail you no mater how secluded it may be... you may not be alone. Our reporter, Chris Guevara, explains safety tips on wildlife during your hike.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

KJCT SHOOTERS GRILL CLOSES

ONE OF THE MORE UNIQUE THINGS TO SEE AT THE MESA COUNTY FAIR IS THE COOL ZOO WILDLIFE CONSERVATION. THE SECOND DAY OF THE MESA COUNTY FAIR KICKED OFF TODAY.... Western Colorado is known for its many hiking trails. However, when you head out on the trail you no mater how secluded it may be... you may not be alone. Our reporter, Chris Guevara, explains safety tips on wildlife during your hike.
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Records#Application Security#Politics Local#Election Local#The Arizona Mirror
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Residents to Get Tax Refund

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights limits the amount of tax revenue Colorado governments are allowed to keep. Mesa County is approximately $12.7 million over that limit, and you’ll be getting a refund because of it. The only stipulation is you must be an “active” registered voter. “Active” in this context does not necessarily mean you’ve voted recently, just that you are registered to vote in the state of Colorado.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Crime Stoppers: Help Identify Burglary Suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You can assist Crime Stoppers of Mesa County in locating the burglary suspect. Around Sunday morning, in the early hours, of June 5th, an unidentified person broke into a business located in the 2400 block of Highways 6 and 50. The suspect removed several portable power tools and hand tools. On Tuesday, June 7th, once more, the corporation was broken into again, and more tools were stolen.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Suspect in Friday’s kidnapping arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has arrested Justin Leech, a 33-year-old resident of Grand Junction in connection to a kidnapping and domestic violence incident on July 8. Grand Junction police officers received a tip about Leech’s whereabouts on the morning of July 13 after a...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Construction affecting traffic for the week of July 17

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As is usual for Grand Junction in the summertime, several construction projects are planned throughout the city next week. Motorists may want to plan around construction to avoid delays. 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project. G Road is closed from west of Spanish...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KREX

TABOR Refund Checks Coming Soon

To make sure you receive your refund check voters are strongly encouraged to ensure their mailing address is up to date by August 1, 2022. Checks are anticipated to be in the mail stream this fall.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

One person killed after dump truck crashes on Highway 141

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A 42-year-old Whitewater man died after the dump truck he was operating went off the road and then rolled on Highway 141 near Unaweep Canyon. According to the Colorado State Patrol, dispatched received the call around 4:30 p.m. It was a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
WHITEWATER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy