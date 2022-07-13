Neighbor Recalls Hearing Screaming, Crying Before Body of Missing 2-Year-Old Houma Boy Found in Trash Can

DJ Digital

A community is mourning after the dead body of a missing 2-year-old boy was found in a trash can in Houma on Tuesday evening.

According to Houma Today, Ezekiel Harry went missing around noon, prompting an all-hands-on-deck search from law enforcement, family members, and the local community.

The Houma Police Department, with direct support from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, led the search and foul play was almost "immediately" realized once authorities heard a statement from the boy's mother regarding his alleged abduction.

The boy's mother, Maya Jones, told police that she went for a walk with Ezekiel and three other kids earlier in the day. Jones then claimed that the boy "went missing" near Bayou Terrebonne.

The investigation led police to believe foul play when the mother's statement about a man in a grey truck snatching the child proved "immediately" inaccurate

Alerts and pleas for help in the search went out over social media as the search continued throughout Tuesday afternoon. The boy's father plead for anyone with information to reach out.

Later that evening, Ezekiel's mother, Maya Jones, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after the 2-year-old boy was reportedly found in a trash can according to Houma Today.

This story is developing as more charges could be pending for Jones and Robinson, but a devastated community is mourning after this terrible tragedy.

One neighbor shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook claiming to have heard screaming and crying regularly from the little boy's residence near her home.

Sara Plaisance says that for "over a month" she called police and child protective services and claims that "nothing happened."

For over a month now have been calling the cops and cps and nothing happen!! i would cry at night Listening to those kids scream and cry inside that house, my heart is breaking so much, i knew it was just a matter of time before something would happen and i knew it would be soon but there was nothing else i could do, i don't even know how to feel, i'm just so angry, i want to punch every wall around me, but now you are not in any more pain little man you are safe in heaven with God always keeping you safe 😭😭😭😭😭

Plaisance expressed her anger and sadness, but also posted that Ezekiel was no longer in pain and "safe in heaven with God."

We will update this story as we receive more confirmed information.