Cincinnati, OH

UC Football Falls Outside Top-20 in Latest Major Recruiting Rankings

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

Cincinnati is still on pace for the best recruiting class in program history.

CINCINNATI — UC football took another tumble down the ESPN recruiting rankings this week. Luke Fickell's crew now sits at No. 21 nationally , a seven-spot drop from the last update .

"The Bearcats are showing they are ready for a move to the Big 12 with their play on the field and their ability to recruit among the better classes in the country," Craig Haubert wrote . " ESPN 300 defender McCullough is a DB with nice size and quick feet who can be a physical presence. Four-star LB Trevor Carter was a big in-state win, and interior OL Evan Tengesdahl was another strong, home-state pickup, as he took home positional MVP honors this spring at the Under Armour Camp in Ohio. Khamari Anderson can be a productive target in the passing game, as he is a smooth runner with good hands. High three-star RB Covey can be a versatile player, as he possesses great ball skills and can be a productive receiving target out of the backfield."

Cincinnati's massive start to the summer has cooled off a bit in recent weeks, but they still rank third behind Baylor (No. 12) and Texas Tech (No. 13) among permanent members of the Big 12.

Around the rest of recruiting databases, UC ranks 12th on Rivals , 15th on 247Sports , and 23rd on On3 . All eyes are on a pair of four-star receivers in Anthony Brown and Malik Elzy. The two UC finalists will make decisions this month.

