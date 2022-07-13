ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Fire Chief Update – Early Morning Explosion in LeMars

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris...

klem1410.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kiwaradio.com

Contractor Striking Gas Line Causes Evacuation Of Four Downtown Sheldon Businesses

Sheldon, Iowa — Four downtown Sheldon businesses were evacuated after a contractor struck a gas line in the central business district. According to Sheldon Fire Company Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, firefighters were called to the 800 block of Third Avenue a little after 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, July 15th. He says a utility contractor doing some underground work had struck an abandoned natural gas service line in the alley between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, behind the old print shop building.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

Kevin Vaske – Citizen of the Day

Kevin Vaske of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, July 18, 2022. Kevin is a farmer, employed at IML Containers and on Sunday he celebrated his birthday. Kevin may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Shots Fired – Update

Le Mars Police and the State Department of Criminal Investigation are looking into an incident last night that resulted in a suspect taking his own life. In a press release, Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says officers were serving a search warrant at 1215 7th Ave SE in reference to an investigation. After they knocked on the door, a male suspect fired several rounds at the officers. One of those rounds went into a neighbors’s home, lodging in a bedroom headboard. The officers retreated, and set up a security perimeter around the residence. The Combined Emergency Response team, made up of members of Le Mars Police, the Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and surrounding counties and Cherokee Police, was activated. There followed several failed attempts to make contact with the suspect. The Response Team entered the residence around 3 am this morning, and found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The DCI is investigating the incident.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Scene of Le Mars house explosion

Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LE MARS, IA
KIMT

Iowa explosion injures 3 people, destroys home

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — An explosion Wednesday morning destroyed a house in the northwest Iowa city of Le Mars and injured three people. The 6:30 a.m. explosion largely demolished one house and caused a fire and other damage to neighboring homes, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.
LE MARS, IA
iowa.media

IOWA AIR GUARD COMMAND CHIEF ARRESTED

THE COMMAND CHIEF OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WAS ARRESTED IN POLK COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AFTER POLICE SAY HE DROVE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE AT CAMP DODGE AND CAUSED MULTIPLE PROPERTY ACCIDENTS. FIFTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD THOMAS FENNELL OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST OFFENSE O-W-I. MASTER SERGEANT FENNELL IS...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Le Mars Man Kills Himself During Standoff With Police

(Le Mars, IA) — A Le Mars man has killed himself during a standoff with police. Officers were knocking on the door of a home Thursday at about 9:30 p-m when several shots were fired. One of the bullets went into a neighboring home and lodged in the headboard of a bed. The officers backed off and set up a security perimeter. They say they tried several times to contact the person inside but there was no response. Finally, at about 3:00 a-m the emergency response team made an entry and found the man inside dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dead man’s name hasn’t been released.
LE MARS, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Suspect Dies of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound During Le Mars Standoff

Police say there was a standoff last night in Le Mars, after a man fired several gunshots at officers. According to the Le Mars Police Chief, that man later took his own life. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers tried to serve a search warrant at a house on 7th Ave SE. Police Chief Kevin VandeVegte says after officers knocked on the door, a man inside the house fired several gunshots at police. One of those rounds reportedly entered a neighbor’s home and got lodged in a bedroom headboard.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, July 16

Ground was broken this week on a project to build a new aquatic center for the city of Akron. City administrator Dan Rolfes says the city has had a swimming pool since 1954, but it had to be torn down last year, leaving them without a pool for this year.
AKRON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

ASHTON—A 23-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, near Ashton on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alberto Armando Vazquez stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup for dark windows...
ASHTON, IA
gowatertown.net

South Dakota woman killed when vehicle crashes into garage

BURBANK, S.D.–The Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of...
KLEM

Robert Fulton

Robert Fulton, 84, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler and Father Timothy Pick will concelebrate. Burial with military honors will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. James Church. The family will be present from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. There will also be one hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Wednesday. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Robert’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

6th and Cleveland crime; missing 1-year-old; Aberdeen drug dog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. There are still a lot of questions surrounding Monday’s officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls. We know that shots were fired and no one was hit. but at this time, the police chief is unable to comment on whether the suspect fired at officers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

SNAKES SEIZED FROM SIOUX CITY HOME

SIOUX CITY POLICE REMOVED SEVERAL EXOTIC SNAKES FROM A HOME IN LEEDS ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A NEIGHBOR CALLED SAYING THERE WAS A BOA CONSTRICTOR AND FEEDER MICE IN HIS HOME. POLICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 4624 HARRISON STREET AROUND 10 P.M. AND WITH ANIMAL...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect in custody after liquor store clerk robbed at knifepoint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man is in custody after a liquor store clerk was robbed at knifepoint Wednesday night. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a liquor store in western Sioux Falls had suspected someone of shoplifting. The suspect returned a second time and presented a knife and took money from the clerk and register.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Spencer Cuts Electric Service To Trailer Court, Orders Residents To Move

(Spencer, IA) — The City of Spencer has cut off power to a trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds after weeks of wrangling over conditions in the park. City officials initially gave residents of the 26 trailers at the Spencer Trailer Court until July Fifth to vacate the property due to concerns about the electric grid, sewer service, and safety issues like boarded-up egress doors and windows. But the city agreed with the trailer park owner to extend the deadline if electric service was brought up to code in all occupied trailers by Monday. That deadline appears to have been missed. Last week, Spencer Mayor Steve Bomgaars said social service organizations in Clay County had made significant progress in helping residents of the trailer park find alternate housing.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Four cited for having alcohol under age

PRIMGHAR—Four young people were cited about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, near Primghar on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age. Cited at 3918 Taft Ave. about two miles east of Primghar were 20-year-old Reid Timothy Blair Nelson of Sutherland, 20-year-old Mason Leroy Warnke of Primghar, 18-year-old Hererra Eduardo Millan of Primghar and 18-year-old Jake Carlton Wallin of Spirit Lake, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA

