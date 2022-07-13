Philly startup Gopuff closing some warehouses, cutting 10% of staff

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Gopuff, the Philly-based and founded grocery delivery service, is downsizing.

In a memo obtained by KYW Newsradio, the startup said it is closing and consolidating 76 of its warehouses and cutting about 10% of the workforce.

About 1,500 corporate and warehouse employees are affected by the changes.

In a statement, Gopuff’s founders said they are preparing for a potential economic downturn.

This is the company’s second round of cuts in the past few months.