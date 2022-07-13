Graham Nash performs two solo shows at The Kate

Graham Nash performs on stage during the Cambridge Folk Festival 2019 at Cherry Hinton Hall on Aug. 2, 2019, in Cambridge, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/TNS)

Every 80 years or so, I try to have a meaningful conversation with Graham Nash — which is to say that Nash, who in February turned 80, allowed me to interview him in 2017.

Only 77 years till the next time!

It was a pretty great conversation, at least from my perspective, because Nash went into detail about the acid trip he took that spawned the song "Cathedral," which is my favorite of a whole hell of a lot of great tunes he wrote. Suffice to say, Nash — who as most people born in this galaxy know was a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash (and Young) and the Hollies and is a solo star — took the LSD and went to Stonehenge and then Henry VIII's Winchester Cathedral, where King Arthur's apocryphal roundtable hangs on the wall.

Think about that! This wasn't a few bros smoking some Thai stick and watching a Cheech & Chong movie; this was broadening the senses by psychotropically diving into Big Moments in English history! No wonder Nash wrote a song about it.

Well, if one's going to dip into Nash's musical history, here's hoping you have tickets for his sold out shows at The Kate Monday and/or Tuesday. He's bringing a fine band to perform a generous retrospective of his life's work. And, yes, "Cathedral" is on the set list.

Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook; sold out; www.thekate.org. (860) 510-0453.