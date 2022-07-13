ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Second baby Masai giraffe born at New York’s Seneca Park Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9GoU_0ge2xH3000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time in less than three months, New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a baby Masai giraffe.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Rochester attraction said the unnamed calf, born Tuesday, is doing fine and bonding with first-time mom Kipenzi.

On April 29, Masai giraffes Iggy and Parker also welcomed a calf, Olmsted, the zoo said in a news release.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the zoo’s veterinary team is providing “around-the-clock care” for the newborn.

Zoo Director Steve Lacy said workers are “hopeful” about the new arrival, despite the high mortality rates of baby giraffes.

“The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth,” he said in a statement. “Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

The zoo is temporarily closing part of its Animals of the Savanna exhibit and suspending tram service as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Flash flooding kills 2 in Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died when floodwaters swept through parts of Larimer County, Colorado, on Friday evening. Flash flooding in the Cameron Peak burn scar area left a woman and a juvenile girl dead, KDVR reported. The floods swept through the area after the Larimer County Sheriff’s...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KRMG

Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
KRMG

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump's allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he's hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Gas falls below $4 a gallon at stations across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Finally some relief at the pump, as gas prices continue to go down a little for the fourth straight week. Friday morning gas prices fell below $4.00 a gallon for the first time since mid May, according to AAA Oklahoma. FOX23 News set out Friday morning...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Giraffes#Seneca Park Zoo#Masai Giraffe#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Spectrum News 1#Olmsted#Monroe County
KRMG

2 suspects arrested in probe of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two men were arrested Friday in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region. A half-dozen 7-Elevens...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy