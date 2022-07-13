ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Roasted Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 cup cooked quinoa (I recommend cooking in vegetable stock) Juice half to one lemon (to taste) 1 tablespoon maple syrup (to taste) Preheat the oven to 210C, then line a large baking tray. In a mixing bowl, toss together your...

www.onegreenplanet.org

One Green Planet

Rustic Roasted Vegetable Pizza [Vegan]

1 teaspoon sugar (I used coconut sugar) One 400g tin chopped tomatoes (the best quality you can afford) Drizzle basil oil (optional) Mix the yeast, oil, sugar and 1 1/3 cups of warm water in a jug and allow to rest for a few minutes. Tip the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the centre and pour in the yeast mixture. Use a wooden spoon to mix together, bringing the flour in from the sides of the bowl until it forms a dough.
Fox News

Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.
princesspinkygirl.com

Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet

Our Garlic Butter Chicken and Potatoes Skillet is an easy family-friendly chicken and potatoes weekday dinner that can be made in minutes. This simple recipe is naturally gluten-free and is filled with flavorful marinated chicken tenders and perfectly pan-fried potatoes, all prepared in a single pan. Garlic Butter Chicken and...
Family Proof

Vegan Green Bean Casserole: Recipes Worth Cooking

I know, green beans aren’t for everyone. But I personally love them—especially in green bean casseroles. In my eyes, the ultimate vegan green bean casserole strikes a balance between soft and crisp, with a nice amount of creamy filling. This recipe takes 25 minutes to prep. and 30...
#Vegan#Potato Salad#Quinoa#Sweet Potato#Food Drink
One Green Planet

Mango Sago Pudding [Vegan]

In a pot bring to a boil enough water to boil tapioca pearls, once its boiling Add tapioca pearls and cook, stirring occasionally in medium heat until cooked, this will take around 30 minutes. Drain and rinse with running cold water then set it aside. In a sauce pan combine...
One Green Planet

Blueberry Crostinis [Vegan]

1 cup raw cashews, soaked (See Notes!) 1 teaspoon Arrowroot starch + 1 tablespoon WARM water. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare a baking sheet, lining it with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter, olive oil, minced garlic, dried parsley, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes until combined.
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Black beans make the best veggie burgers. They are a delicious, nutritious, low-fat alternative to regular ground beef burgers. Their rich taste and meaty texture makes them a favorite among vegetarians and carnivores alike. Corn, cilantro, cumin, and a little kick of cayenne give our bean burgers an irresistible hint of Tex-Mex style that is only improved by a slice of creamy avocado.
One Green Planet

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich With Avocado Slaw [Vegan]

1/2 cup tomato based barbecue sauce, plus more for the sandwiches. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Place the avocado slaw in the refrigerator to keep it cool until the barbecue pulled jackfruit is ready. To Make the Sandwiches:. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Open and...
One Green Planet

Easy Taquitos [Vegan]

8 tortilla shells (gluten-free or flour tortillas) 1 packet of taco seasoning or 1 tablespoon each of chili powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Favorite Toppings: (Optional and catered to your liking) Sliced avocado or guacamole. Red salsa or salsa verde. Red onion, raw or pickled. Vegan sour cream. Fresh...
Family Proof

Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
One Green Planet

Cowboy Caviar with Quinoa and Zesty Lime Dressing [Vegan]

1 1/2 cups (one 15 oz. can 425 grams) of black beans, drained and rinsed. 1 cup of black-eyed peas (170 grams) drained and rinsed. 1 cup of sweet corn (fresh or frozen) 1 cup of red pepper, diced (1 medium red pepper) 2 Roma tomatoes, diced with seeds removed.
thepioneerwoman.com

Fried Zucchini

Have an overflowing garden of zucchini? Ready to try a recipe other than zucchini noodles, zucchini casserole, or zucchini bread? Make this fried zucchini recipe tonight! Like Southern fried okra and fried eggplant, breading and frying zucchini breathes new life into this favorite summer vegetable. How do you cut and...
One Green Planet

Superfoods Chia Smoothie Parfait [Vegan]

Sweetener to taste (you can use maple syrup) Whisk the milk, yogurt, chia, and sweetener to taste in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour, stir again, and refrigerate for 3 hours but preferable overnight to become more creamy. For the Smoothie:. Slice the bananas. and place in a...
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: The Scoop on Salsa and So Many Ways to Create This Delicious Dip!

Salsa is a perfect summer dip! It can be on the sweeter or spicier side, making it an excellent choice for any of your summer dishes. This week, we’re focusing on how to use salsa and how to make it. Salsa itself is a pretty wide term covering a lot of different sauces, but we’re focusing on the salsas that usually use tomatoes or tomatillos, or fruit, like mango. There are a few different ways to make salsa; you can either cook it or not. Usually, traditional salsa is made using tomatoes (if you’re making red salsa) or tomatillos (if you’re making green salsa). The other ingredients for the two are pretty similar, both using cilantro, onion, garlic, jalapenos or chiles, salt, and lime juice. Some salsas add roasted corn or even roast the tomatoes for a deeper flavor.
Family Proof

Vegan French Toast: Recipes Worth Cooking

Whether you are having it for breakfast, brunch, or a sweet after lunch, this Vegan French Toast recipe is quick and easy to make. And it packs all the flavor you’d expect from such a rich dish. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prep and 5 minutes to cook....
One Green Planet

Chocolate Chunk Espresso Cookies [Vegan]

1/2 cup (8 tablespoons) vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 2 tablespoons solid refined coconut oil* -OR- 6 tablespoons vegan stick butter very slightly softened (and) 4 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening. 3/4 cup packed organic brown sugar. 1/2 cup granulated sugar**. 1/4 cup egg replacement. 2 teaspoons pure vanilla...
One Green Planet

Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Chunky Milkshake [Vegan]

3 cups salted caramel flavored dairy-free ice cream. 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (The can version) Coconut whipped cream, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!) Preparation. Homemade Vegan Caramel Sauce:. Heat the brown sugar in a medium skillet over medium-high...
One Green Planet

How to Make a Natural Hair Growth Mask Using a Coconut

Not only is coconut a source of healthy fat and antioxidants and tastes delicious, but did you know you can make a DIY hair mask recipe that will work to repair your hair, stimulate growth and leave it feeling smooth and shiny!. Armen Adamjan shares an easy recipe that will...
