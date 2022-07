Those heady Amazon Prime Days may be behind us, but there are still tons of savings to be had. The biggest news of late last week is the sudden influx of cheap avenues for the God of War Ragnarok Launch edition. (I wish I could say there were opportunities to nab Collector's or Jotnar Editions, but there simply isn't.) That's pretty annoying, but it's hard to feel angry at the world now that there's a LEGO set announced for The Office. I'm "pretzel day" levels of happy right now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO