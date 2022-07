SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Terrin Lee Maxwell is a parole fugitive. He is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The warrant for his arrest issued by the Board of Pardons and Parole makes it crystal clear when it specifically states he's a crips gang member, known to carry a weapon, physically assault others and uses hard core drugs. He's been granted parole five times.

