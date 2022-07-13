Thor Jensen returns to area for Friday concert at United Theatre

Thor Jensen (Contributed)

Former Stonington resident Thor Jensen, whose thirst to absorb a variety of guitar and songwriting styles from Gypsy jazz and world music to blues and archival country is inspiring and eye-opening, returns home for a show Friday in Westerly's United Theatre.

Now based in Nashville, he's promoting his wonderful and evocative new album, "Harlem Valley," a recording that reflects his work and global travels in recent years — as well as extended months he spent in the gorgeous titular valley riding out the pandemic with his guitar for company.

Jensen will be accompanied by his close friends and collaborators Nick Anderson (bass) and Ari Folman-Cohen (drums). This is a homecoming well worth celebrating. For more on Jensen, see Friday's edition of Daybreak.

Thor Jensen, 8 p.m. Friday, United Theatre, 5 Canal St., Westerly; $15; www.unitedtheatre.org, (401) 388-8208.