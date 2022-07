GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase on Wednesday, July 13 ended with four people arrested after they took off on foot across Interstate 43. Officers tried to stop a car for speeding near Green Bay and Silver Spring – but the driver sped off. Stop sticks were used on southbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue, but when the car stopped in the construction zone occupants took of on foot.

GLENDALE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO