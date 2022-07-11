ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo Police Finish Fourth Toledo Enhancement Area Method Operation

Toledo, Ohio
Toledo, Ohio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXVE1_0ge2n8P600

On June 13, 2022, the Toledo Police Department along with other local, state, and federal agencies began Operation S.T.A.R. (South Toledo Area Response). The initiative is the fourth operation in the Toledo Enhancement Area Method (T.E.A.M.). The purpose of T.E.A.M. is to improve the quality of life for the residents of Toledo.

Operation S.T.A.R. has been successful in addressing crime and blight, and continues as the department will partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to improve the quality of life in South Toledo.

Operation S.T.A.R. by the Numbers

  • Guns Seized: 25
  • Curfew Sweeps Conducted: 1 (12 Violators)
  • Search Warrants Executed: 6
  • Gun Safety Programs: 1
  • Dollar Amount of Drugs Seized: $63,200
  • Gun Safety Billboards: 4
  • Persons Arrested: 156
  • Gun locks distributed: 3
  • Citations Issued: 446
  • Community Meetings: 1
  • DUI Arrests: 5
  • Junk/Abandoned Cars Towed: 86
  • Parking Tags Issued: 234
  • Blighted Properties / City Referrals: 58

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#The Numbers Guns Seized
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio

61
Followers
159
Post
885
Views
ABOUT

Toledo is a city in and the county seat of Lucas County, Ohio, United States. The city was founded in 1833 on the west bank of the Maumee River, and originally incorporated as part of Monroe County, Michigan Territory. It was re-founded in 1837, after the conclusion of the Toledo War, when it was incorporated in Ohio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy