DALLAS COWBOYS (12-6) CAMP SITE: Oxnard, California. LAST YEAR: The Cowboys won the NFC East for the third time in quarterback Dak Prescott's six seasons, but again failed to go deep in the playoffs, losing a home wild-card game to San Francisco. Dallas hasn't reached an NFC championship game since the 1995 season, when the storied franchise won its fifth Super Bowl. The offense was one of the best in the NFL before Prescott strained a calf, and was inconsistent at best the rest of the way. NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons led a dramatic turnaround for a much-maligned unit.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO