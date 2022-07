It's 4AM in Soho and you've just left the club. Swaying from side to side, you jab at the Uber app in the hopes of getting a ride home ASAP, to the warm comfort of your bed. So far, so normal. But for some reason, there's only one of those tiny Uber icons and it's 12 mins away. Uber accepts your ride and then immediately cancels. No other Ubers are available. Eventually you give up and head to a taxi rank, like it's 2005.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO