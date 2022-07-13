ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Convicted Armed Burglar In Chippewa County Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old convicted armed burglar in Chippewa County has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Quinnten Schug...

wwisradio.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
SUPERIOR, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Fleeing From Barron County Law Enforcement

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Donnie Strand on convictions from an incident that occurred in June 2021 in Rice Lake, WI during which he fled from law enforcement. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured as a result of his pursuit of Strand. On June 10, 2021, the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced On Drug Convictions Stemming From DNR Search Warrant

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced James K. Taylor, of Spooner, WI, on drug convictions stemming from a 2019 DNR search warrant. Charges were filed against Taylor in January 2020 following the execution of a search warrant at his residence on Oak Road in December 2019. The Burnett County...
SPOONER, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie man who didn’t show up for trial Tuesday in custody

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department said Tuesday night that a man they were searching for who failed to show up for his jury trial Tuesday morning is in custody. In an updated Facebook post Tuesday at 10:04 p.m., the Police Department said that 23-year-old Jesse D. Nelson...
MENOMONIE, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Jul. 12, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: 32-Year-Old Dies Of Apparent Drug Overdose; Suspect In Custody

BARRON COUNTY -- The following is a press release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office regarding an overdose death in Barron County and a person of interest they are currently seeking. Press Release. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11:12 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 dies of overdose in western Wisconsin, 1 in custody

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A man believed to be connected to the overdose death of a 32-year-old in western Wisconsin is in custody, authorities say.According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Crystal Braden was pronounced dead at a residence just east of Rice Lake shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies believe Braden died of a heroin overdose.While officials were attempting livesaving measures, a 37-year-old man fled the scene. Authorities say he is in custody.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Northern Wisconsin State Fair wraps up Sunday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After nearly a week of carnival rides, games, food and, of course, lots of smiles, the 2022 Northern Wisconsin State Fair ended Sunday. “It’s really great. It’s always a fun time,” said Preston Koehler. “It’s been pretty great coming out here and...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
CADOTT, WI
wiproud.com

Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...

