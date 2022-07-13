ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fleeing driver is accused of leading deputies on a 20-mile pursuit in Vernon County last week. The deputies had...

Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
SUPERIOR, WI
Authorities Arrest Woman After Vehicle Pursuit in Jackson County

An Eau Claire woman was arrested on Wednesday in Jackson County after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on I-94. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that they were called to assist with traffic control on the Interstate for a vehicle on fire on the side of the road near mile marker 114 in the Township of Adams. While approaching the scene, a Jackson County Deputy noticed an erratic driver behind him. The vehicle then accelerated further, driving on the shoulder of the Interstate and passing by fully marked squad cars with lights and sirens on. The vehicle passed directly by the active fire scene, coming within feet of people assisting. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, reaching speeds around 120 mph. The Wisconsin State Patrol was able to effectively deploy a tire deflation device about 12 miles ahead where the car came to a stop. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire. Upon being taken into custody, Carpenter continued to refuse to comply with officers, and was arrested and charged with knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.
SUPERIOR, WI
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
SUPERIOR, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Sentenced For Fleeing From Barron County Law Enforcement

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Donnie Strand on convictions from an incident that occurred in June 2021 in Rice Lake, WI during which he fled from law enforcement. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured as a result of his pursuit of Strand. On June 10, 2021, the...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in rural Sauk Co. crash

MERRIMAC, Wis. — A bicyclist was killed in a crash near Merrimac Thursday afternoon, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on State Highway 78 near Goette Road west of Merrimac. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the cyclist was heading east on Highway 78 when they lost control and veered into the...
MERRIMAC, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wwisradio.com

Convicted Armed Burglar In Chippewa County Sentenced To 3 Years Probation

A 24-year-old convicted armed burglar in Chippewa County has been sentenced to three years’ probation. Quinnten Schug and Antonio Obrien were taken into custody after a reported home invasion in March 2021. Chippewa County deputies were called to a home south of Cadott and two men – Schug and Obrien – matched the suspect description that had been given. Authorities recovered a loaded handgun and face masks. Obrien is scheduled to return to court next week.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County sheriff’s deputy appears to flash hand gesture linked to white supremacy in social media post

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An image of 10 La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies was removed from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s Facebook page as controversy arose over a deputy’s gesture in the photo. In the photo, the third deputy from the right, Sgt. Brandon Penzkover, can be seen making the “okay” hand gesture. Some white supremacists have used the...
nbc15.com

Sauk Co. Sherriff: Baraboo man arrested for meth possession, 8th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old Baraboo man was arrested after a deputy discovered meth and other paraphernalia in the vehicle Tuesday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office alleges. Officials say the suspect was pulled over Tuesday morning just after midnight near the intersection of N. Reedsburg Road and...
BARABOO, WI
UPMATTERS

Two charged with kidnapping man in Wisconsin, bringing him to Florida

(WFRV) – Two people are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a man in Wisconsin and bringing him to Florida to work off a debt. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 34-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and 39-year-old Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez are charged with kidnapping a man and holding him for money. The incident allegedly happened on June 9 in Abbotsford.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAW

Body found in ditch in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a ditch Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office received a report of what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on Cty Hwy O in the town of Little Black. When deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed a middle-aged white man was lying in the ditch near the water. They determined he was dead.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI

