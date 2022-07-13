Fleeing Driver Leads Authorities On 20-Miles Pursuit In Vernon County

An Eau Claire woman was arrested on Wednesday in Jackson County after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on I-94. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that they were called to assist with traffic control on the Interstate for a vehicle on fire on the side of the road near mile marker 114 in the Township of Adams. While approaching the scene, a Jackson County Deputy noticed an erratic driver behind him. The vehicle then accelerated further, driving on the shoulder of the Interstate and passing by fully marked squad cars with lights and sirens on. The vehicle passed directly by the active fire scene, coming within feet of people assisting. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, reaching speeds around 120 mph. The Wisconsin State Patrol was able to effectively deploy a tire deflation device about 12 miles ahead where the car came to a stop. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Katie Carpenter of Eau Claire. Upon being taken into custody, Carpenter continued to refuse to comply with officers, and was arrested and charged with knowingly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

JACKSON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO