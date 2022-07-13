ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Icelandair airline is now carrying his own baggage handlers to Amsterdam to solve the issue

airlive.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIcelandair chose to solve the baggage handling problems at Schiphol by itself. Many airports in Europe are suffering short-staffing issue. Airlines are now desperate to find a way to...

www.airlive.net

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Baggage#Europe#Schiphol Airport
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Passenger baffled after being kicked off flight for ‘invalid ticket’ after boarding

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger was left baffled when he was removed from a flight after boarding, with staff accusing him of having an “invalid” ticket.Ryan DeMarre, from Idaho, posted the whole encounter to the video social media platform TikTok.He claims he had arrived at the airport in Seattle for a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui, Hawaii on 2 July, and was able to check-in and go through airport security with no problems before the issue arose.Once onboard, Mr Demarre’s video shows cabin crew coming to talk to him and his daughter in his plane seat.He asks: “Is there some problem...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Heatwave: Passengers warned not to travel by train unless ‘absolutely necessary’

Train operators have warned passengers to avoid travelling early next week due to extreme heat, unless their journey is “absolutely necessary”.The UK Health Security Agency has increased its heat health warning from level three to level four – a “national emergency” – and the impact of soaring temperatures will disrupt public transport.Temperatures of around 35C in Wales and southern England on Tuesday could also cause up to 20% more motoring breakdowns a day compared with the average for July, according to the RAC.The national message from train operators is that customers should avoid travelling on Monday and Tuesday if possible.TransPennine...
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

Turkish Airlines Debuts “Aeroflot” Airbus A350

It’s not huge news that one airline took over the cancelled aircraft deliveries of another carrier, but it is rather noteworthy when it involves the heavily-sanctioned Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and represents a very cool addition to the Turkish Airlines fleet. Turkish Airlines Takes Delivery Of Airbus A350 Originally...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Warning for travellers heading overseas to soak up the sun after man pays $1,340 for an UBER from Paris to London to make it back for work - as flight crisis hits new low

A man paid more than $1,300 for an Uber from Paris to London to get home in time for his shift as the world's travel crisis hits a new low. Steven, a 32-year-old healthcare worker from the United Kingdom who lived in Australia for several years, was travelling through France during Europe's first interrupted summer in three years before the trip was brought to a screeching halt.
WORLD
CBS News

Travel difficulties continue in Europe

Due to staff shortages and an increase in travelers, airlines are struggling to navigate a summer surge in travel. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio is in London, where Heathrow Airport has limited its passengers to 100,000 per day.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy