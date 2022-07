(Hutchinson MN-) A toddler is hospitalized after a lawn mowing accident in Meeker County Thursday. The sheriff's department says at 10:40 a.m. they responded to a call in the 14000 Block of 615th Avenue, north of Hutchinson...the 21-month-old daughter of 36-year-old Amanda Carter had fallen off a mower and received serious cuts to her forearm and hand while Amanda was mowing. Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The child was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital by Life Link III helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

MEEKER COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO