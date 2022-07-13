ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Open Championship 2022: Best bets, fantasy one-and-done picks, and more

By Blake Schuster, Andy Nesbitt, Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Golf is coming home.

For the 30th time in the famed course’s history, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland will play host to The Open Championship when the 150th edition tees off on Thursday.

It’s the first time the Old Course has been the site of The Open since Zach Johnson won a three-way playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in 2005. The links course is known for its rolling hills, deep pot bunkers and relentless wind gusts that continues to puzzle the world’s best golfers 469 years after play first began there.

A solid portion of The Open field got some good practice in with last week’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club about 90 minutes away from St. Andrews. Others, like Tiger Woods, went straight to the Old Course to get some practice rounds in.

Here’s a run down of the best bets, odds and predictions before the final major of the season tees off.

All odds via Tipico.

Who's winning?

Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Blake: Rory McIlroy (+900). Ok, so he’s the favorite. He’s been great on links in the past and he’s having one of his best years on tour and I’m just supposed to fade him? No sir. No way. I’ve picked McIlroy to win multiple times this year already and I’d look even more foolish if I didn’t take him again here. Plus, the last time Rory played The Open at St. Andrews in 2010 he finished third and probably would’ve won the whole thing if not for a second round 80.

Charles: Shane Lowry (+2000). Love the short game for this course, love the history as a past winner, it’s all coming together for this week.

Andy: Tiger Woods (+7000). LFG.

Who's a lock to finish top 10?

 Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Blake: Justin Thomas (+210). So this is really where I should’ve placed my McIlroy confidence, but I’ll gladly take JT here. After missing the cut at the Scottish Open, he quickly made his way over to St. Andrews and played a practice round with his pal Tiger Woods. I’m banking on that extra prep work paying quick dividends. I’m also likely to sprinkle a bit on Adam Scott (+650), since he’s typically played well on links courses. The same goes for Jon Rahm (+190)

Charles: Rory McIlroy (+115). So I’ll be the one who takes McIlroy, who might have one of those final rounds that’s a backdoor top 10 if he isn’t contending by Sunday.

Andy: Tiger Woods (+650). LFG.

Who's missing the cut?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports 

Blake: Brooks Koepka (+170). Oh boy, Brooksy in big tournaments has been a major let down this year. The Masters? Cut. The Players? Cut. The PGA Championship? T55. Same goes for the U.S. Open. Let’s all fade him together while we’re still getting plus money.

Charles: Dustin Johnson (+190). Sure, he’s had four top-10s in his career in the Open, but I’ll just assume that an up-and-down year coupled with joining LIV will mean he’s out early.

Andy: Not Tiger Woods. LFG.

Who's a longshot you like?

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Blake: Tony Finau (+4000). He really enjoys teeing it up on links courses. Despite this being his first tournament at St. Andrews, Finau has four Top 25 finishes in five appearances at The Open—including a third place finish in 2019.

Charles: Max Homa (+5000). Love what he’s done this year, and coupled with playing alongside Tiger Woods to fire him up, he’s got a shot!

Andy: Tiger Woods (+7000). LFG.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Blake: Yes (-190). Forget your brain, bet this one with your heart.

Charles: Yes (-190). You have to.

Andy: Yes. Duh. LFG.

Fantasy one-and-done pick

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Blake: I may have messed up and used my McIlroy pick too early this season. Oh well, Tommy Fleetwood it is, then.

Charles: I saved Xander Schaufelle for this week. It feels improbable that he’ll win AGAIN, but here we are.

Andy: Tiger Woods. LFG.

Prop Bets!

First Round Leader

Blake: Tyrell Hatton (+5000)

Charles: Cameron Smith (+4000)

Andy: Tiger Woods (+750). LFG.

Will There Be A Playoff?

Blake: Yes (+300)

Charles: No (-500)

Andy: No (-500)

Will There Be A Hole-In-One?

Blake: Yes (+100)

Charles: Yes (+100)

Andy: Yes +100 (by Tiger Woods. LFG.)

Predict Winning Margin

Blake: 1 stroke (+250)

Charles: 2 strokes (+350)

Andy: 2 strokes (+350). By Tiger Woods. LFG.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Rory McIlroy tips his cap to Tiger Woods as he plays 18 (possibly for the last time) at St. Andrews

Like many kids his age, Rory McIlroy’s hero growing up was Tiger Woods. He wore Nike, played aggressively, and imagined winning every major championship. Now, a few decades later, they’re great friends and, arguably, the two most prominent names in the sport. They even spent a few days last week playing golf in Ireland preparing for the Open.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Tiger Woods thinks he's said goodbye to the Open at St. Andrews, but there's hope for more

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It’s the prodigy’s burden to forever be judged against the athlete they were in the flush of youth, before accumulated scar tissue and assorted speed bumps dented both undercarriage and confidence. Comparisons to a younger self are particularly unfair for those aging legends inextricably linked to the fields of play on which their reputations were forged. Take Serena Williams. Defeated in her opening match at Wimbledon last month, the step or two she’s lost over time seemed more pronounced on the very same Center Court where she’d won seven titles.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The Open Championship#Open Field#Us Open#The Renaissance Club
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 British Open: Past champion Mark Calcavecchia says goodbye at 150th Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Mark Calcavecchia said so long to The Old Course on his terms. So what that he shot 83-82 to miss the cut by a mile. The 1989 Champion Golfer of the Year hit the opening tee shot of Friday’s second round at 6:35 a.m. local time, and strode across the Swilcan Bridge one last time. Making his 31st appearance in the world’s oldest championship, he conceded the moment got the better of him.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith earns $2.5 million and the full prize money payouts for each player at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews

It pays to play well in professional golf tournaments, especially at major championships. Just ask this week’s winner, Cameron Smith. The 28-year-old Aussie shot an 8-under 64 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in the final round of the 150th playing of the Open Championship to overcome a four-shot deficit and earn a one-shot win over Cameron Young to claim his first major title. Smith finished at 20 under to earn the top prize of $2.5 million, with Young taking home $1.46 million. Not a bad consolation prize.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameron Smith deflects question if he's heading to LIV Golf – 'I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that?' – as rumor mill heats up for more big-name signings

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – The question seemed inevitable and yet Cameron Smith acted miffed that he was asked during his winner’s press conference to address rumors that the newly crowned Champion Golfer of the Year is on the verge of signing a deal to join LIV Golf, the upstart golf league.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How a travel nightmare (including bent golf clubs) has turned into a dream week at the 150th Open for the latest PGA Tour winner

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Picture this. You’ve just won your first PGA Tour title, handled all the media obligations and now have to rush over the pond to get ready to make your debut in the Open Championship. But you’re in Kentucky with the Barbasol Championship hardware and your passport is home in Alabama, so — courtesy of the PGA Tour, which sets up a private jet — you fly south.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
