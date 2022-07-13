The Open Championship 2022: Best bets, fantasy one-and-done picks, and more

Golf is coming home.

For the 30th time in the famed course’s history, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland will play host to The Open Championship when the 150th edition tees off on Thursday.

It’s the first time the Old Course has been the site of The Open since Zach Johnson won a three-way playoff against Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in 2005. The links course is known for its rolling hills, deep pot bunkers and relentless wind gusts that continues to puzzle the world’s best golfers 469 years after play first began there.

A solid portion of The Open field got some good practice in with last week’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club about 90 minutes away from St. Andrews. Others, like Tiger Woods, went straight to the Old Course to get some practice rounds in.

Here’s a run down of the best bets, odds and predictions before the final major of the season tees off.

Who's winning?

Blake: Rory McIlroy (+900). Ok, so he’s the favorite. He’s been great on links in the past and he’s having one of his best years on tour and I’m just supposed to fade him? No sir. No way. I’ve picked McIlroy to win multiple times this year already and I’d look even more foolish if I didn’t take him again here. Plus, the last time Rory played The Open at St. Andrews in 2010 he finished third and probably would’ve won the whole thing if not for a second round 80.

Charles: Shane Lowry (+2000). Love the short game for this course, love the history as a past winner, it’s all coming together for this week.

Andy: Tiger Woods (+7000). LFG.

Who's a lock to finish top 10?

Blake: Justin Thomas (+210). So this is really where I should’ve placed my McIlroy confidence, but I’ll gladly take JT here. After missing the cut at the Scottish Open, he quickly made his way over to St. Andrews and played a practice round with his pal Tiger Woods. I’m banking on that extra prep work paying quick dividends. I’m also likely to sprinkle a bit on Adam Scott (+650), since he’s typically played well on links courses. The same goes for Jon Rahm (+190)

Charles: Rory McIlroy (+115). So I’ll be the one who takes McIlroy, who might have one of those final rounds that’s a backdoor top 10 if he isn’t contending by Sunday.

Andy: Tiger Woods (+650). LFG.

Who's missing the cut?

Blake: Brooks Koepka (+170). Oh boy, Brooksy in big tournaments has been a major let down this year. The Masters? Cut. The Players? Cut. The PGA Championship? T55. Same goes for the U.S. Open. Let’s all fade him together while we’re still getting plus money.

Charles: Dustin Johnson (+190). Sure, he’s had four top-10s in his career in the Open, but I’ll just assume that an up-and-down year coupled with joining LIV will mean he’s out early.

Andy: Not Tiger Woods. LFG.

Who's a longshot you like?

Blake: Tony Finau (+4000). He really enjoys teeing it up on links courses. Despite this being his first tournament at St. Andrews, Finau has four Top 25 finishes in five appearances at The Open—including a third place finish in 2019.

Charles: Max Homa (+5000). Love what he’s done this year, and coupled with playing alongside Tiger Woods to fire him up, he’s got a shot!

Andy: Tiger Woods (+7000). LFG.

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Blake: Yes (-190). Forget your brain, bet this one with your heart.

Charles: Yes (-190). You have to.

Andy: Yes. Duh. LFG.

Fantasy one-and-done pick

Blake: I may have messed up and used my McIlroy pick too early this season. Oh well, Tommy Fleetwood it is, then.

Charles: I saved Xander Schaufelle for this week. It feels improbable that he’ll win AGAIN, but here we are.

Andy: Tiger Woods. LFG.

Prop Bets!

First Round Leader

Blake: Tyrell Hatton (+5000)

Charles: Cameron Smith (+4000)

Andy: Tiger Woods (+750). LFG.

Will There Be A Playoff?

Blake: Yes (+300)

Charles: No (-500)

Andy: No (-500)

Will There Be A Hole-In-One?

Blake: Yes (+100)

Charles: Yes (+100)

Andy: Yes +100 (by Tiger Woods. LFG.)

Predict Winning Margin

Blake: 1 stroke (+250)

Charles: 2 strokes (+350)

Andy: 2 strokes (+350). By Tiger Woods. LFG.

