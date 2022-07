Like it or not, electric cars are here to stay—and really, what's not to like? Today's electric vehicles are quick, quiet, and comfortable, and ever-improving battery technology means ever-increasing range and ever-faster charging (though with the availability of inexpensive home chargers, these factors become less important). Prices for EVs continue to drop, choices are increasing, and more importantly, several credible electric luxury cars have joined the market (and we've added them to this list, with a separate ranking). Whether you want your EV sporty or utilitarian, with stand-out styling or anonymous looks that fade into the background, there's a battery electric vehicle for you. Here are the best electric cars you can buy, as ranked by MotorTrend.

