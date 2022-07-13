ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Wednesday, July 13 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JULY 13, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Wednesday’s answer was decently hard. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There is one vowel.

2. It ends in a “D.”

3. It has to do with taste.

And the answer to Wednesday’s Wordle is below this photo:

(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

BLAND.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

