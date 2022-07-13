ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Visitor Guide: It grows in Tehachapi

By Tehachapi News
Tehechapi News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its early years, Tehachapi was a hub for a cattle ranching region and also saw huge herds of sheep moved through its pastures in the spring and early summer. Grain, potatoes, pears, apples and other fruit were grown commercially through the years, with agriculture being a major part of the...

Garry Gene Parrott, May 20, 1953 – July 11, 2022

Garry Gene Parrott, 69, born May 20, 1953, in California, passed away July 11, 2022, in Tehachapi, Calif. He had been a resident of Tehachapi where he was employed as a school teacher for Tehachapi Unified School District for 25 years. Throughout his life, he went to various Boys and...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Visitor Guide: Tehachapi's early history at a glance

In 1987, local historian Pat Gracey wrote a 100-year history for St. Malachy Church's centennial commemoration. "Each notation has volumes of history behind it, but it's nice to get a glimpse of the 'goings on' of the people who came before us," Gracey wrote in her introduction. Among those historical...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Visitor Guide: Local business community combines big and small to support diverse economy

Surely every local economy reflects a unique mix of businesses and livelihoods — but how many can boast a combination as eclectic and surprising as Tehachapi?. Either of its headliners alone would be the envy of just about any modern metropolis: Whole fields of graceful wind turbines turn out green energy. A nearby spaceship development center is responsible for some of the highest-profile advances in space tourism.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The groundbreaking for California’s high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Extremely high temperatures expected in Kern on Saturday

Kern County will continue to heat up over the weekend. Sunday will be our hottest day, with 50% to 60% probabilities of high temperatures reaching or exceeding 105 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley that day. Saturday and Monday are expected to be only a degree or so lower than Sunday, and there is an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Visitor Guide: Animals in abundance

People searching for wildlife have no shortage of options in Tehachapi, as creatures ranging from cuddly to exotic can be found at numerous locations in the region. In Bear Valley Springs and Stallion Springs, you might see herds of Rocky Mountain Elk. Their ancestors were brought to a local ranch from Yellowstone National Park around 1966 and later escaped to make their home in the Tehachapi Mountains. Soaring above them you might see California Condor. These huge birds are descendants of wild condors caught for captive breeding and later released into the wild.
TEHACHAPI, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Urner’s opens new showroom in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Urner’s is opening their new Appliance and Furniture showroom in the Studio Movie Grill Shopping Center, according to a news release from the business. The business said, the showroom is set to open to the public on Friday. Vice President for Urner’s Appliances Cameron...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Visitor Guide: Tehachapi’s beer and wine scene

Just a few years ago, no one would have thought of Tehachapi having a beer and wine scene. Bob and Patty Souza opened the area’s first wine tasting room in 2008 to share wines made from grapes they planted in the Cummings Valley in 2002. And Honey Wagon Brewing opened Tehachapi’s first microbrewery in an industrial area of the city 2014 (where Local Craft Beer is now located).
TEHACHAPI, CA
40th reunion for THS Class of 1982

There will be an informal gathering on Saturday, Aug. 20, to celebrate the 40th reunion of one of the best classes to ever graduate from Tehachapi High, haha, the Class of 1982. The reunion will be held on the new patio at the Errea Garden at 311 S. Green St.,...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Omni Family Health Job Opportunities

On this episode of Kern Living host Ryan Nelson welcomes Mayra Sheley of Omni Family Health to discuss some of the wonderful job opportunities currently available. There are over 80 positions including front office clerks, call center associates, medical assistants, dental assistants, patient flow coordinators, and many more. Mayra also talks about the work-life atmosphere at Omni Family Health and how you can apply for any of the positions.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Visitor Guide: Take a hike!

Along the long journey from the Mexican border to Canada, the city of Tehachapi is a much-needed resting place on the Pacific Crest Trail. Located just over 20 miles from downtown Tehachapi, the Pacific Crest Trail serves as a conduit for hikers looking to experience the Western states in a way very few ever do. For those traveling south to north, Tehachapi marks the point where the Pacific Crest Trail emerges from the Mojave Desert and ascends into the Sierra Nevada.
TEHACHAPI, CA
scvnews.com

High-Tech Energy Storage Facility Coming to Kern County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Energy storage facilities will be an important asset to help decarbonize the electrical grid and the California Energy Commission took a step forward Wednesday by ordering staff to begin the process of certifying a compressed-air energy storage facility in Kern County. Once built it will be one of the largest in the world.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Visitor Guide: Check out Tehachapi's wide-ranging arts and entertainment scene

Tehachapi is wired for excitement, despite its sleepy mountain town exterior. All year round, you can find community events sprinkled throughout the town. Catch a movie at one of Tehachapi’s beautiful parks — Brite Lake, Philip Marx Central Park or Meadowbrook Park — or stroll around the city's quaint downtown district on First Fridays.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Visitor Guide: Take a bite of a fresh apple

Tehachapi has long been known for some of the best tree-ripened apples in the country. Depending on the variety and the challenges of the year, harvesting typically begins in late August and continues as late as November. Over the years, thousands of visitors have traveled to Tehachapi to take advantage...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Visitor Guide: Getting around once you're here

Private vehicles remain the most common method of transportation in Tehachapi. However, the town also provides two forms of public transportation, a taxi service, two rental car locations and access to ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft for those without a private ride. PUBLIC TRANSIT. East Kern Express: Route 100, which...
TEHACHAPI, CA

