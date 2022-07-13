ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Now That the Taste of Joliet Is in the Books, New Work Begins At Busey Bank Field

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Field Turf going in at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium. The work...

New Pittsburgh Courier

FROM ADDICT TO ADVOCATE: Chicago woman defeats addiction with help from CTA and MAT treatment

We don’t always get second chances in life but when we do, the results can be life-altering. Evelyn B’s story is one of survival, struggle, resilience and victory. Evelyn B, a Black woman from Chicago and a recovering opioid addict, grew up in a home where packaging and selling drugs were a part of day-to-day life. That eventually led to secondhand addiction. Following the discovery of withdrawal symptoms, Evelyn received support from her faith-based community and was surprised to learn that there was medication available to help curb cravings, known as Medication-assisted Treatment, or MAT. Today she advocates for increased access and widespread awareness of effective treatment options that are all too often unheard of.
CHICAGO, IL
VVSD Hosting Job Fair Tuesday, July 26, 9:30 am- 2 pm at Fountaindale Library

School District Hiring Immediately for Wide Variety of 2022-23 School Year Jobs. Valley View School Community Unit School District 365U will be hosting the 2022-23 VVSD Job Fair on Tuesday, July 26 from 12:00 pm- 5 pm at the Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Rd. in Bolingbrook. Immediate interviews will be offered at the Job Fair and some hiring decisions will be made on-the-spot for those who qualify.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Cubs Sued For Violating Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs are being sued over allegations of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The United States Attorney’s Office in Chicago filed a federal civil lawsuit against the team, accusing them of failing to ensure that recent renovations at Wrigley Field were appropriately accessible to individuals with disabilities. The suit claims the Cubs failed to provide wheelchair users with adequate sight lines as compared to standing patrons or incorporate wheelchair seating into new premium clubs and group seating areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Mendota Reporter

Sweet Corn Festival to host special carnival promotions

MENDOTA – Windy City Amusements of St. Charles will be setting up on the midway again this year at Mendota’s Annual Sweet Corn Festival. The carnival will be bringing 21 rides to the midway that should please children of all ages. For the little ones there is the “Balloon Race” and the “Dizzy Dragons,” and for the older kids and adults, “Sky Rider” and “Freak Out” to name just a few. For the whole family is the “Big Wheel,” a very large Ferris Wheel with gondola cars.”
WGN Radio

Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Watch out for Red-Winged Blackbirds at Rogers Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Dolci Amori Italian Bakery Now Open In Wicker Park, With Lakeview Location Opening Sunday: Restaurateur Ciro Longobardo is launching a series of Italian “pasticcerias” around Chicago, featuring items like a fiocco di neve “snowflake” pastry and more traditional options.
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

What is the dark secret lurking under Chicago's picturesque Lincoln Park?

The Couch Tomb is a reminder that Lincoln Park was once a cemetery. Couch Mausoleum Lincoln ParkJmp2web, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) I took a stroll through Lincoln Park recently. It was a perfect summer day. Clear skies, but not too hot, thanks to the cool breeze blowing in from the lake. Crowds of people were milling around. A wedding party was having their pictures taken in front of the backdrop of the Chicago skyline.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is. In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."
CHICAGO, IL

