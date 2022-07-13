ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Police investigating string of robberies on South Bend’s west side

By Will Conybeare
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police Department is investigating a string of robberies at businesses on South Bend’s west side. Lacopo’s Pizzeria...

Comments / 4

Melanie Voss
4d ago

God bless the homeless, I'm struggling but I have given my last to a homeless man. We have to stop assuming that we " know it all" we all have a story! You can't say that every single homeless person is on drugs or use money for drugs or alcohol. We don't know if some have mental illness and no family, we don't know if they have had a traumatic childhood. Yes some use for drugs but not all. So instead of ppl who are not struggling just driving past them and judge them try to pull over and help or give them food or clothing. If you all know me you know I'm struggling so bad financially but I swear I always help ppl and have given my last to them. If you believe in God( I do) he says " the first will become last and the last will become first. Keep that in mind nxt time you see them. 🤗☺️🥰🙏

4
 

WNDU

Woman dies in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City police launched a homicide investigation after a woman died Sunday in an apparent shooting. Just before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue for a call of shots fired. They were further notified that a subject was believed to have been struck by gunfire.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar General in Oronoko Township

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General in Oronoko Township on Saturday. According to police, they were dispatched at around 8:43 p.m. to the Dollar General at 9179 M-139 near George Street. Witnesses said that an unknown black male, wearing black clothing and a black face mask, showed the clerk a pistol and demanded money. The pistol had been tucked in the robber’s waist band. While the clerk was putting the money in a bag, the suspect quickly left the store without taking any money or property.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WNDU

Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka

South Bend man on a mission to save the seats at the Morris. Progress continues in replacement of Benton Harbor lead service lines. Nearly 74 percent of lead service lines in Benton Harbor have now been replaced with new copper lines. Sun King Brewery sets date for grand opening in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man shot in ankle while walking in Elkhart County

A man was shot in the ankle while walking. It happened on Wednesday evening, at 5:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Portsmouth Drive. The victim told Elkhart police that he was walking, when he was shot by a man that he did not know, in his right ankle. He...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Police respond to three separate shootings in Elkhart on Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police Department responded to three separate shootings over the course of two and a half hours on Wednesday. The violent day started with a shooting at 3 p.m. on West Lexington Avenue, where bullets struck a car and home in the area. Police were then called...
ELKHART, IN
Robber, Police, West Side, House Of Shepherds Church, Knights Inn
WNDU

South Bend man on a mission to save the seats at the Morris

The brewery announced the grand opening date for its tap room at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza in Mishawaka. Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Mishawaka. It happened just after 3:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and Maplehurst Avenue. Test. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte man arrested in murder of Michigan City man

A LaPorte man has been charged with murder stemming from an August 9, 2021 shooting. The LaPorte County Prosecutor charged Lamar Friend, 41, of LaPorte with one count of Murder in the death of Leland Collins, 34, of Michigan City. Friend was also charged with one count of Attempted Murder. The attempted murder charge was included due to a female who was with Collins at the time he was shot and killed.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man gets 65 years for killing 2 former co-workers

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who admitted he fatally shot two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen received two 65-year terms Thursday that will run concurrently. He pleaded guilty last month in Elkhart County to two counts of murder in a deal that stipulated he would receive a 65-year sentence on each count.
GOSHEN, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Michigan City. Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jimmy Brown, 53, of Michigan City inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City resident dies in shooting on Michigan Boulevard

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A Michigan City man has died following a shooting in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Boulevard Wednesday night, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 8:02 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on E. Michigan Boulevard.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

12-year-old on bicycle hit by vehicle in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. – A 12-year-old was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 5:17 p.m., officers were called to the area of S. 6th Street and W. Indiana Avenue for a report of a crash involving a juvenile on a bike.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot in the leg on Lexington Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. – A woman was shot in the leg while walking on W. Lexington Avenue Wednesday evening, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 5:26 p.m., police were called to an Elkhart hospital for a shooting report. A witness told police that she and the victim were walking near...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Gone in 60 seconds: $16,000 stolen in flash mob thefts at Michigan beauty store

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A group of more than a dozen suspects stole at least $16,000 dollars worth of merchandise at a beauty store in Michigan, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. A 30-second surveillance video clip from Ulta Beauty on W. Main Street captured more than...

