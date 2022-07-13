ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

217 Today: A new law limits disposal of long-lasting chemicals in Illinois, but there are still challenges

By Brian Moline, Sydney Wood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Governor JB Pritzker has appointed a new director of the state’s public health department. Dr. Colleen McNicholas testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday on what her clinic...

WCIA

CDC: Only 8 Illinois counties have low COVID community level

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The CDC’s latest COVID community level of Illinois shows that, in the last week, the state has undergone a complete reversal in COVID levels per county. Last week’s map showed the state was improving: from the July 3 to July 10, the number of counties listed as having a low level of transmission increased from 21 to 31. Just one week later, that number has shrunk to just eight scattered throughout the state.
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
khqa.com

Illinois counties experiencing spike in COVID cases

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It seemed that COVID-19 had started to die down, however, the number of cases has rapidly increased. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state of Illinois has reported nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 cases in total. Many Illinois counties in the Tri-States are...
wvik.org

Results Confirmed for Close Illinois State House Race

Wednesday afternoon, the Rock Island County Clerk's office canvassed the votes from the June primary, and confirmed Johnson beat Thurgood Brooks by 23 votes. Chief Deputy Clerk Nick Camlin read the numbers as they confirmed the totals. "For representative in the General Assembly 72nd Representative District, Deppe - 2,316, Johnson...
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
illinois.edu

In survey, COVID-19 vaccine recipients report changes in menstrual bleeding

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A new analysis of reports from more than 35,000 people offers the most comprehensive assessment so far of menstrual changes experienced by pre- and post-menopausal individuals in the first two weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Published in the journal Science Advances, the study adds to the evidence that significant numbers of people experience this unexpected side effect.
hoiabc.com

Local business owner defends controversial sign in LeRoy

LEROY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A sign on Route 150 continues to turn heads in Eastern McLean County. The sign for the past several weeks appears to call out liberals using a partial phrase at least one teenager with special needs from the area finds offensive. “This town is...
POLITICO

Pritzker’s Florida fling

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. It’s hard to imagine, given this week’s fabulous weather, that 18 years ago we saw an F-4 tornado sweep across Roanoke. Gov. JB Pritzker will headline Florida Democrats’ annual Leadership Blue Gala on Saturday, adding more fuel to the talk of his presidential aspirations.
illinois.edu

July 15 Illinois History Minute

It’s July 15th, and the 1940 Democratic National Convention opened on this day in Chicago, one of 11 Democratic conventions the Windy City has hosted since 1864. President Franklin Roosevelt planned to run for an unprecedented third term. But he didn’t want to seem too eager. On the convention’s first day, delegates heard a statement sent by Roosevelt saying they should feel free to vote for any candidate they wanted. But then, a voice rang out through the Chicago Stadium’s public address system, chanting “We want Roosevelt!”. It was Chicago Sanitation chief Thomas Garry, speaking from another room. Mayor Ed Kelly had arranged it, along with the same chant from hundreds of city workers and precinct captains, and soon, hundreds of delegates. The not-so-spontaneous outbreak worked, and President Roosevelt was renominated on a unanimous vote.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois reestablishing ‘Rainy Day’ fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois had no money in its savings account when the state budget impasse started, and the same can be said for the pandemic. That is about to change, as the state continues to pour money into its “Rainy Day” fund. The comptroller’s office reported that it put an additional $100 million […]
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
