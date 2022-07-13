ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delafield, WI

Commission reviews development options for Thomas Farm

By Faith Rae - Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF DELAFIELD — The Plan Commission reviewed two conceptual plans for the proposed housing development on undeveloped land north of Interstate 94 during their meeting Tuesday. No formal vote was taken. Neumann Developments proposes to develop a 152-acre area called Thomas Farm located north of Golf Road...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Okauchee Lake island beer garden, concessions denied

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A beer garden and concession-stand proposal for an island in Okauchee Lake was denied by the town’s Plan Commission. Hans Weissgerber, owner of the Golden Mast Inn, brought the proposal to the town. The plan had received approval from Waukesha County for a variance to construct utility structures on the roughly 2-acre island where the July 4 fireworks are launched, but the town voted “no” during the June 20 Plan Commission meeting.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hwy 45 resurfacing in Kewaskum; Public Involvement Meeting slated for Monday, August 8 by WisDOT

Kewaskum, WI – Taxpayers in the Village of Kewaskum received a postcard in the mail this week from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) which will be holding a Public Involvement Meeting regarding Hwy 45 resurfacing on Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kewaskum Municipal Building Annex, 1308 Fond Du Lac Ave., Kewaskum.
KEWASKUM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Delafield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
pleasantviewrealty.com

1433 Ontario Avenue Sheboygan WI

ABSOLUTE MUST SEE RARE CITY GEM ON THE SHEBOYGAN RIVER! This 3 bedroom beauty is its own private oasis. Once inside the gate, you would never know you are in the city! Nestled in right next to the beautiful Kiwanis Park you are close to all the city amenities and events as well as easy access to the highway. Driving up you will find a 1 car finished garage with heating abilities and an extra parking spaces for 2 cars as well as easy off street parking. Through the gate you are welcomed with a GORGEOUS back yard you will never want to leave. Perfect for parties and entertaining the back yard features 2 large decks, fireplace, bar area, and outdoor lighting. This property is on a waterfront lot with steps down to the river with another deck. Inside you will find a beautiful living area with large picture windows overlooking the river. The modern kitchen featured a tub style sink, island, and snack counter! The rest of the main level includes 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs has another full bath, laundry room, a kitchenette, Living room with natural fireplace, and an unfinished storage area. This home will not last long…. call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Horicon Bank announces merger with Cornerstone Community Bank

HORICON — Horicon Bank and Grafton-based Cornerstone Community Bank announced plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Horicon Bank CEO Frederick F. Schwertfeger said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers and the bank’s local communities. “We are blessed to find such a...
HORICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial designs revealed

WAUKESHA — Six designs for memorials recognizing and honoring all of the victims impacted by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy will be reviewed at an upcoming Parade Memorial Commission meeting. At the upcoming Tuesday, July 26 meeting the commission is expected to decide on the top three designs for public input as well as discuss fundraising for the memorials.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#The Plan Commission#Neumann Developments#Neumann Companies Inc
seehafernews.com

$10.7M Expansion At Dodge County Plant Expected To Create 150 Jobs

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says a $10.7 million expansion at a plant in Dodge County is expected to create about 150 jobs over the next two years. Whisker manufactures self-cleaning litter boxes at its facility in Juneau. The expansion would be the second in two years. The plans include...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

56 S Washington Street Elkhart Lake WI

For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit our website: www.PleasantViewRealty.com. Elkhart Lake living at its best! This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready and waiting for it’s new owners. Located only a block from downtown shopping, restaurants, coffee shop, ice cream shop, bars and a quick 4-5 minute walk to the lake. The main level of the home offers a large living/dining combination, functional kitchen, primary bedroom with attached full bathroom, and a sunroom/bar room with access to the amazing outdoor entertaining area. The upper level has three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with a shower stall and separate tub. There’s a one car attached garage with alley access. The deck, patio, and yard space are perfect for hosting an outdoor party, enjoying the local parades, or having a glass of wine at the end of a fun weekend. Don’t miss this one!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County to propose $3.6M referendum to increase staffing

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County will be introducing a public safety referendum for the November ballot. Passage of the referendum could result in a $3.6 million increase in the property tax levy. The referendum was discussed during the Washington County Public Safety Committee meeting in the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Big crane crosses skyline in West Bend, WI

July 15, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Motorists look up as they drive under a big crane at Highway 33 and N. Main Street. The equipment is part of a construction project north of downtown.
WEST BEND, WI
TMJ4 News

Former Walmart at Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold for $3M to self-storage company

MILWAUKEE — The former Walmart in Milwaukee's Midtown Center sold this month to an Iowa self-storage company, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. The Milwaukee Business Journal reports an affiliate of Affordable Family Storage bought the property for $3.28 million. Iowa-based company the Council Bluffs is known for converting shuttered retail stores into its self-storage facilities. The company's first location in the Milwaukee area was built in a former Pick 'n Save in Cudahy. Council Bluff has 18 self-storage locations across the Midwest, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow waste into community profit

WATERLOO, Wis. — The Environment Protection Agency reports a single cow produces between 154 to 264 pounds of methane gas per year. At Crave Brothers Farm in Waterloo, more than 2,000 cows are to fuel the cheese factory, the farm, and more than 300 homes within the area. If...
WATERLOO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's bike-friendly status plummets, advocates say

MILWAUKEE - Did you know Wisconsin is one of the least bike-friendly states in the country?. It wasn’t always that way though, the Wisconsin Bike Fed says. The Badger State was once ranked second in the nation; now, it sits at number 29. "We are the only state in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bastille Days

East Town Association’s Bastille Days returns on July 14-17 to the joy of local Francophiles. East Town Association’s Bastille Days returns on July 14-17 to the joy of local Francophiles.The four-day festival returns with great food, entertainment and the popularStorm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk.To add to the authentic French flavor, the festival is partnering with Milwaukee Art Museum which will host a Streets of Paris celebration of art, film and culture that same weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Croation Fest

Join us this year on Saturday July 16th for Wisconsin’s oldest continuous running Ethnic festival in Franklin, WI. As per tradition a Croatian Catholic mass will start at 11:00AM followed by our Cultural Program at 2:00PM featuring our Milwaukee area Croatian music and dance groups. Bravo Band of Chicago will be providing our music entertainment all afternoon and evening.
FRANKLIN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy