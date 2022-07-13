Where to Watch and Stream Eye for an Eye Free Online

The upcoming MCU animated short series I Am Groot is set to make its debut next month on Disney+ which will feature the mini-adventures of the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character. While the series is not expected to have any ramifications in the MCU since it has its own continuity, there are still some excitement surrounding it and now it looks like you can get a chance to watch one of the episodes early.
Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
House of the Dragon is set to introduce a completely new set of characters who all lived in Westeros several years before the events in Game of Thrones. However, some of these new characters share traits with the characters we've already met in the original HBO series. For instance, Steve Toussaint says that his character Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake is very similar to House Lannister's most formidable figure Tywin Lannister.
It's been a rough couple of months for WWE's Mercedes Varnado, known amongst fans by her wrestling name Sasha Banks after the multi-time Women's Champion was reportedly ousted from the company. To those unaware, Varnado allegedly walked out of the company's flagship program WWE Monday Night RAW last May over frustrations with how her on-screen character is being booked to lose despite being one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.
Yumi's Cells 2 is the second season of the cell-based psychological romance drama based on a hit webtoon about an ordinary office worker named Yumi. The series stars Kim Go Eun and GOT7 Jinyoung and is told from the perspective of the protagonist's brain cells that control her thoughts, feelings, and movements.
Agents of SHIELD might be over but fans still strongly believe that the characters who were introduced in the ABC series will eventually return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest rumor is all about Daisy Johnson and how Chloe Bennet is set to reprise her role as Quake in an upcoming MCU project.
Netflix's live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed video game Resident Evil has finally arrived on Netflix. The latest adaptation focuses on Billie (Adeline Rudolph) and Jade (Ella Balinska) as they move to New Racoon City with their father Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) — who's working with the Umbrella Corporation. Of course, the show still "Follows the Lore" of the video games and reinvents the zombie outbreak storyline caused by the T-Virus. Now that Resident Evil's future is looking bright on the streaming platform, one star already expressed what he hopes to see in a potential second season.
The mystery and supernatural elements in Summer Time Rendering make up for its compelling premise. Aside from Haine, Shide keeps on haunting Shinpei Ajiro and his friends on Hitogashima Island. So, who is Shide in Summer Time Rendering?. The plot becomes more interesting episode by episode as more questions are...
TWICE Tzuyu has become one of today’s most successful K-pop idols. Some even refer to her as the most popular member of the group. With her apparent fame and success over the years, it is not surprising that she has amassed sizable wealth from her career. This is despite being the youngest member of the act or the so-called “maknae.”
House of the Dragon is almost here and we are learning more about the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series. However, one of the things we already knew from the start was the major change made to the Sea Snake and the rest of House Velaryon, which will be mostly played by Black actors.
In Game of Thrones, it seems like everyone wanted to take the Iron Throne for themselves. Not surprisingly, the seemingly uncomfortable seat continues to be the most coveted item in House of the Dragon where it will be the reason for a bloody civil war among the Targaryens. But not all Targaryens have their eye on ruling Westeros, as Matt Smith suggests.
There have been several reports about A-list actors joining the MCU. Starting with Taron Egerton as Wolverine, to Ryan Gosling as Nova. Amazingly, another big star reportedly joined the mega-franchise, and that is no other than Javier Bardem. According to a report from Giant Freaking Robot, critically-acclaimed actor Javier Bardem...
It has already been confirmed that Star Trek 4 is happening and that most of the Kelvin Timeline cast will be back for the highly anticipated film. So it's no surprise that some actors already have certain expectations of their respective characters. John Cho, for one, claims that it might be time for Hikaru Sulu to get more action scenes.
Captain Gabriel Lorca is undoubtedly one of the coolest characters introduced in Star Trek: Discovery but his fate remains a huge mystery. So what does it take for Lorca to return to the Star Trek Universe? Jason Isaacs has addressed the possibility of bringing back his character as Prime Lorca in the future!
There is little doubt that Ahsoka is one of the most highly anticipated Star Wars shows right now. But what exactly can we expect in the next The Mandalorian spin-off series? A new leak suggests that Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen will ensure that the epic showdown between Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader will be getting the live-action treatment!
Comments / 0