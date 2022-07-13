ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lankans Storm Prime Minister's Office, Demanding He Quit as Well

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLOMBO (Reuters) -Barely hours after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hundreds of people were demanding the resignation of the prime minister as well and fighting street battles with security forces, some armed with assault rifles. "Ranil go home!" they chanted before storming the office...

President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
The Independent

Indian police arrest ‘masterminds’ behind brutal execution of Hindu tailor

Indian police say they have arrested the “masterminds” behind the brutal beheading of a Hindu tailor in the northwestern state of Rajasthan.Three senior investigators on Saturday told Reuters they have taken two persons in custody for conspiring in the execution of Kanhaiyalal Teli, whose murder last week had stoked communal tension in the state and prompted authorities to both clamp down on protests and suspend internet services to prevent further escalation of violence.“We have now arrested the two masterminds and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based...
US News and World Report

Moscow-Installed Official Says South Ukraine Region Will Vote on Joining Russia

(Reuters) -The top Russian-installed official in a region of south Ukraine partly under Moscow's control said on Thursday it would hold a referendum in early autumn on whether to become part of Russia. The announcement by Evgeny Balitsky, head of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, marked a further step towards...
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Taps Former Military Chief as Defence Minister

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed former military chief Jose Faustino as the Southeast Asian country's next defence minister in his cabinet, his press secretary said on Friday. When he takes up the post later this month, Faustino will have to balance the Philippines' relations with...
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
