Click here to read the full article. PARIS – H&M Group will wind down its business in Russia, the company said on Monday. “After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia. We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication. Furthermore, we wish to thank our customers for their support throughout the years,” chief executive officer Helena Helmersson said in a statement.More from WWDInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel HennesPitti Uomo's 12 Ukrainian Designers...

BUSINESS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO