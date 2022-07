Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Four former heads of Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. have been ordered to pay 13.32 trillion yen ($97 billion) for the damages caused by the Mar. 11, 2011, Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown, as the country continues to struggle to deal with the aftermath of the disaster.

