For an American populace that has been hit with bad news after bad news, the inflation numbers reported this week were a particularly painful gut punch. Prices for goods are up 9.1% from a year ago – more even than the dire predictions of economists and the fastest pace since late 1981. Gas prices have dropped steadily but are still high. An anxious electorate looked to President Joe Biden to do something, but all he could promise was to let the Federal Reserve use interest rates to cool down the economy – something that has economists wringing their hands about a recession that could well result from a hike in interest rates.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO