Shareholder ESG Support Down But Not Out, Researchers Say

By Ross Kerber
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Average support for shareholder resolutions on environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics at U.S. companies dipped to 26.6% this year from 32% in 2021 as asset managers shied away from backing tougher investor requests, new data showed. Activists still won a majority of support on 34 ESG resolutions so...

www.ibtimes.com

International Business Times

BlackRock Misses Profit Estimates, Pulls Back Hiring After Market Turbulence

BlackRock Inc said on Friday it is tightening its belt and putting off some hirings amid an economic environment that has spooked retail investors and drove its quarterly profit down. The world's biggest asset manager said total expenses are likely to end 2022 with a growth of 15%, the bottom...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Exclusive-HSBC Set To Push Back Against Ping An Breakup Proposal - Sources

HSBC Holdings Plc is set to speed up its exit from non-core markets and deploy additional capital in Asia, in a bid to push back against a breakup proposal put forward by its biggest shareholder, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Is Warren Buffett's Interest In Occidental A Bet Against Recession?

Warren Buffett's near 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum has some investors expecting the billionaire to eventually absorb the oil producer and turn it into a "cash machine" that feeds his other investments. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has been snapping up Occidental shares since 2019, when it bought around $10 billion in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Esg#Blackrock Inc#Researchers Say#Reuters#Proxy Impact#Sturm Ruger Co
International Business Times

Recession Fears Loom Over U.S. Value Stocks

Fears of a potential economic slowdown are clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indexes this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates. Value stocks - commonly defined as those trading at a discount on metrics such as book value or price-to-earnings - have typically underperformed their growth counterparts over the past decade, when the S&P 500's gains were driven by tech-focused giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. That dynamic shifted this year, as the Federal Reserve kicked off its first interest rate-hike cycle since 2018, disproportionately hurting growth stocks, which are more sensitive to higher interest rates. The Russell 1000 value index is down around 13% year-to-date, while the Russell 1000 growth index has fallen about 26%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

UnitedHealth Lifts Profit Outlook As Slow Elective-care Recovery Cuts Costs

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Friday raised its annual profit forecast for a second straight quarter, as a slow recovery in non-urgent medical procedures and lower COVID-care costs help it rein in medical expenses. Shares of the largest U.S. healthcare company by market value rose 4.5% in morning trade, providing the...
HEALTH
International Business Times

UnitedHealth Lifts Profit View As Medical Costs Remain Low

UnitedHealth Group Inc on Friday raised its annual profit forecast for the second time this year, after the company topped estimates for quarterly results on lower medical costs in its health insurance business. Shares of the largest U.S. healthcare company by market value rose nearly 2% in premarket trade. Analysts...
HEALTH
International Business Times

Australia's ANZ To Buy Suncorp Bank Arm For $3.3 Billion, Narrow Gap With Rivals

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is buying the banking arm of insurer Suncorp Group for A$4.9 billion ($3.33 billion), as the smallest of Australia's major lenders seeks to revive growth at home after falling behind rivals. The deal announced on Monday will boost ANZ's retail presence in a fast-growing...
WORLD
International Business Times

G20 Finance Chiefs Urged To Focus On Global Recovery Goals; Formal Communique Unlikely

Indonesia on Saturday urged G20 finance leaders to stay focused on their goals for global economic recovery, but sources said the meeting in Bali would likely end without a formal communique as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to divide the group. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who is hosting...
WORLD
International Business Times

Asia Tries To Bounce, Tense Week Ahead For EU

Asian shares inched higher on Monday following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street, but nerves are stretched ahead of a near-certain rate hike in Europe and another round of corporate earnings reports. It is shaping up to be a tense week for Europe as it waits anxiously to see if...
WORLD
International Business Times

Dollar Prowls Just Below Highs As Euro Gasps For Gas

The dollar began the week nudging down from multi-year highs, with a hotter-than-forecast inflation reading in New Zealand lending modest support to the kiwi, though fears about Europe's gas supply put a cap on dollar selling. The greenback has soared this year thanks to a combination of rising U.S. interest...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

New Zealand's Inflation Hits 3-decade High, Raising Bets On Sharper Rate Hikes

New Zealand's consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in three decades, beating forecasts and raising the prospect of an unprecedented 75 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank's policy meeting next month. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 7.3% in the second quarter, speeding up from a...
BUSINESS

