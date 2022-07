Virat Kohli’s lack of form with the bat seemed to have become a national obsession with almost everyone in the country voicing their opinion on the matter. While several former India cricketers have voiced their concerns about Virat Kohli’s lean patch, a few of them, including Kapil Dev, Wasim Jaffer, Ajay Jadeja, Karsan Ghavri, and Zaheer Khan have all called for his ouster from India’s T20 team. On the other hand, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Ashish Nehra, and even current India captain Rohit Sharma denounced their remarks. Kapil Dev’s comments in particular seemed to have led to a wave of sympathy for Virat Kohli in public. Now another ex-Indian cricketer named Hemang Badani has come out in the Delhi-born cricket star’s support.

