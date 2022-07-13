ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Everything we know about the horror movie Finn Wolfhard is directing

By News
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Hell of a Summer’ will mark the 19-year-old’s feature filmmaking debut. It sort of makes sense that Finn Wolfhard would be working on a horror movie of his own. The 19-year-old has spent the majority of his teenage years working on Stranger Things and Stephen King’s It series, and is about...

i-d.vice.com

The Independent

‘My 14-year-old heart is screaming’: Fans gush over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have delighted fans with news of their surprise wedding, 20 years after the couple first dated.The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer confirmed the happy news in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter, sent out to subscribers on Sunday (17 July).“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said, disclosing that the couple had married in Las Vegas.Sharing details of the ceremony, Lopez wrote: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. “They graciously stayed...
Vice

7 of M.I.A.’s most iconic outfits

The internet’s first popstar was an indie sleaze icon in Versace tracksuits, graphic tees and day-glo leggings. There has never been a popstar like M.I.A. Born in London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents, M.I.A. and her family moved to Sri Lanka during the musician’s infancy, just years before the onset of the country’s 1983 civil war. The rapper’s childhood was coloured by war and displacement and, when she was just 11, her family returned to London as refugees. These formative experiences inform much of M.I.A.’s musical oeuvre, which merges artistry and activism in a way that no figure in mainstream pop has before… or since. Take “Paper Planes,” for example, a Billboard chart-topping single that satirized American xenophobia. Or the unforgettable video for “Bad Girls” produced in solidarity with the Saudi Women to Drive Movement.
UPI News

Famous birthdays for July 18: Priyanka Chopra, Fionn Whitehead

July 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. -- English novelist William Makepeace Thackeray in 1811. -- Titanic survivor Margaret Brown "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" in 1867. -- Playwright Clifford Odets in 1906. -- Comedian Red Skelton in 1913. -- South African leader/Nobel...
Vice

In defence of the illness memoir

In writing about their pain and experience, sick and disabled people are able to tell society stories that have long been ignored. Before the pandemic invited the wider public to experience sickness on a grand scale, the reality of ill-health was often hidden from mainstream view. People who were not sick could mostly ignore the sensation of ongoing illness. But, as Lucia Osborne-Crowley puts in her essay Who Do We Not Save, Covid-19 ensured “we were all initiated into the kingdom of the sick.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vice

The Undercover Dream Lovers are Penning Psychedelic Love Songs for a Melancholy Summer

For the wishful hearts dancing in dive bars and backyards this summer, The Undercover Dream Lovers are laying sweet, sticky melodies over glittery synth-pop songs. LA-based musician Matt Koenig has created an ethereal jukebox sound with his project The Undercover Dream Lovers, using a palette of groovy bass lines and reverb-soaked guitars. Koenig has a bright, curious approach to production and he channels timeless, tranquil, psychedelic pop in his new single “Can’t You Just See,” a love song for the lush and lonely.
