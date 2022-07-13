Everything we know about the horror movie Finn Wolfhard is directing

The internet’s first popstar was an indie sleaze icon in Versace tracksuits, graphic tees and day-glo leggings. There has never been a popstar like M.I.A. Born in London to Sri Lankan Tamil parents, M.I.A. and her family moved to Sri Lanka during the musician’s infancy, just years before the onset of the country’s 1983 civil war. The rapper’s childhood was coloured by war and displacement and, when she was just 11, her family returned to London as refugees. These formative experiences inform much of M.I.A.’s musical oeuvre, which merges artistry and activism in a way that no figure in mainstream pop has before… or since. Take “Paper Planes,” for example, a Billboard chart-topping single that satirized American xenophobia. Or the unforgettable video for “Bad Girls” produced in solidarity with the Saudi Women to Drive Movement.

