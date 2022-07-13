ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

COVID Update: Independence Day surge

By Ben Jones
nowkalamazoo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalamazoo County: Just as many expected, a week after the July 4th holiday weekend COVID-19 infection numbers are on the rise. In Kalamazoo County, 553 people tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week – a 48% increase over the previous week’s total. On average, 79 people fell ill from...

