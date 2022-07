Keeping up a record launch pace, SpaceX fired off 53 more Starlink internet satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket Sunday using a first stage making its 13th flight. The rocket soared away from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:20 a.m. EDT, kicking off SpaceX's 165th Falcon 9 flight since 2010, the 31st so far this year and its fourth flight to orbit so far this month.

