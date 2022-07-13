ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Colts with the most to lose at training camp

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts will begin training camp later this month where the start of a number of position battles with take place in Westfield.

Earlier, we took a look at the players with the most to gain at training camp. Now, it’s time to look at the opposite end of the spectrum. These players with the most to lose are expected to either have a starting role or at least a roster spot.

Losing out during training camp may be different for some. It could simply mean losing a prominent role in the rotation. For others, it could mean getting cut from the roster altogether.

Here’s a quick look at five Colts players with the most to lose at training camp:

OT Matt Pryor

As it currently stands, Pryor is expected to start as the left tackle with the first-team offense when training camp arrives at the end of the month. But it’s not a guarantee that will be his role even when Week 1 comes along.

Pryor will have some stiff competition in the form of third-round pick Bernhard Raimann. The position battle at left tackle should be a solid one. We may know who the starter is by the end of the preseason. Or it may leak into the regular season.

Regardless, Pryor finds himself in a position to lose his starting role to a rookie if the latter shows out enough during training camp and the preseason games.

RB Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay is currently projected to be the RB3 in the backfield as the team prepares for camp. But as we know, that can all change throughout training camp and the preseason games. Lindsay has two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, which is a strong resume for a backup running back.

However, he’ll need to show that his struggles in recent seasons were due more to the environment rather than his game. Furthermore, Lindsay isn’t really a special teams player. That could work against him seeing as the Colts want their backfield depth to contribute in that phase of the game. It’s why Deon Jackson saw more action during the second half of the 2021 season over Marlon Mack.

Lindsay is expected to make the roster at this point of the offseason, but there is enough intriguing talent to keep the veteran off the roster, especially if they can contribute more on special teams.

LB Brandon King

The Colts signed King this offseason likely as an addition to the special teams unit. With Jordan Glasgow waived during the spring workouts, it may seem on the surface that King’s spot is safe. For the most part, that’s likely true.

However, the veteran special teamer will have some stiff competition in the form of two undrafted rookies: Sterling Weatherford and Jojo Domann. The likelihood of both players making the initial roster is small. But they offer a bit more upside on the defensive side of the ball.

If King is only going to contribute on special teams—as he has his whole career—he will really need to stand out in that phase because Weatherford and Domann have already made some noise from the spring workouts.

DT Chris Williams

Williams was re-signed this offseason as a part of the many futures contracts the Colts handed out. The depth roles along the interior defensive line are completely up for grabs, and Williams is right in the thick of the competition.

Behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, the Colts need to figure out the depth roles. There are two rookies incoming from the draft (Curtis Brooks and Eric Johnson). Brooks is a sleeper to watch at camp because there’s a chance he becomes a surprise standout. Johnson seems like a bit more of a project, but there’s a lot of upside with his game.

Williams will be fending off both players along with fringe roster players like R.J. McIntosh and Caeveon Patton. He could wind up as the direct backup to Stewart or he could be heading toward the practice squad for another season.

CB Marvell Tell III

Day 3 picks in the NFL draft don’t get a whole lot of leeway when it comes to proving themselves. While Tell looked promising after his rookie season, he seemingly took a step back when he returned from his year off as a COVID-19 opt-out.

The final two spots in the cornerback room are completely up for grabs, and Tell is right in the middle of the competition. But that competition is tough. It includes other intriguing players like Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley, along with seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II and undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers.

Tell could show out and grab one of the final spots in the room. Or this could be his final chance to prove himself to the Colts.

